The best (and worst) places to work from home in Ireland, according to new survey

The Switcher.ie Remote Working Index (RWI) looked at towns and cities across Ireland to find the best and worst places to work from home in 2022.

Mayo’s Castlebar has come out on top as the best place to work from home in Ireland, new research has found.

The price comparison website Switcher.ie has published the finding of a recent survey which looked at house prices, crime rates, broadband speeds and 5G mobile coverage, access to green spaces, fitness and leisure centres, cafes and food delivery services, as well as health centres, GP surgeries and top schools.

According to the analysis, Mayo’s main town is the best place to work from home, following by Leixlip (Kildare), Navan (Meath), Galway city and Longford town.

“Castlebar coined the top spot as the best place to work from home in Ireland. Not only are house prices considerably lower than others on our list, it offers a winning mix of great leisure amenities, speedy broadband, 5G mobile coverage and plenty of green spaces,” the research states.

The study found that Longford town is the cheapest place to live – with an average house price of €162,899 - Skerries, in north county Dublin, had the lowest rate of crime per 1,000 people in 2021 and is the safest place to live, and Castlebar is also the best place for families.

Gorey, in Co Wexford, was found to be the best place to keep fit, while Shannon, in Co Clare, has the worst internet connectivity.

Switcher commissioned the research ahead of new legislation, which is expected to be enacted in the coming weeks, that will allow workers to take a case to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) against their employer if they feel their request to work from home has not being treated fairly.

Switcher said with 91pc of workers planning to work fully remote or hybrid, Ireland’s towns and local economies could also enjoy the “benefits of an increasingly mobile workforce”.

The Commercial Director of Switcher.ie, Eoin Clarke, said work at home started as a safety measure for many companies during the pandemic and is now becoming the “norm”, “giving Irish workers a better quality of life and fantastic financial benefits.”

“All the top contenders in our study have lots to offer, and hotspots range from along the sandy west coast to the midlands and Cork’s Black Valley, as well as satellite towns bordering Dublin. When it comes to peaceful, low cost, scenic places to work from home, there's plenty to choose from,” he added.

“A fast and reliable internet connection, reasonable house prices and open, green spaces make all the difference when working remotely. As workers are no longer pinned down to designated office blocks, we will hopefully see a more evenly distributed workforce - which is good for our pockets and good for the local economy.”