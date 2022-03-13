The baby-faced stalker: ‘I woke up with him in my bed… his arms were so tight around me I couldn’t move... it was horrific’

This is the baby-faced teen now behind bars for stalking.

Filmmaker Riagain Grainger has worked on projects featuring Sir Ben Kingsley and Charlize Theron, including the Belfast-filmed Netflix show The School for Good and Evil and the Dungeons and Dragons movie, starring Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page and Hugh Grant.

And former girlfriend Steph Basnett said she had been told by police they “missed opportunities” when she first raised the alarm four years ago.

Greater Manchester Police has already apologised to the 23-year-old and another ex-partner of the stalker for not taking their concerns more seriously.

Grainger would go on to terrorise another young woman before the penny seemed to drop about just what a danger he posed and he was finally jailed.

“I feel so let down. I believe a lot of what happened could have been prevented. Police have told me in the past that if he gets out [of jail], he will do this to other people. That makes me sick to my stomach,’’ said Steph.

“What terrifies me is you wouldn’t think he was a danger until it happens. Everywhere I go now, I look for emergency exits and plan my escape route — that’s what he has done to me.”

Sunday Life revealed how Grainger, from Trillick, Co Tyrone, turned from a charming teen into a sinister menace when girlfriends broke up with him.

It reported proof of the constant calls, the pictures he took of his unsuspecting victims as he lurked in the shadows, then the many attempts by those victims to get Manchester police to do something about him.

“I was woken up at silly hours this morning by the fake account ringing me. I’ve already been issued sleeping tablets because of all that’s been going on and its seriously affecting my health. The stalking has to stop now,’’ wrote Steph in one email.

“Following me and taking photos of me after work is stalking and it needs dealt with,” she said in another.

A third read: “This is really scaring me and if you could please call me with an update.”

At their wits’ end, the young woman’s parents flew over to Manchester and pleaded with police to do something.

“We begged and Steph did. I said what any parent would say — ‘Why isn’t she getting help? Why are you not doing something?’” said mum Angela.

“If they had done what they should have done, they would have found out this guy had a profile.”

It all unfolded in 2018 when Grainger and Steph were at Manchester Metropolitan University on the same film course.

They met in Fermanagh, where she lived with her family, and became inseparable.

“He was just so charming. He couldn’t do enough for you. It was my first relationship. It was a puppy love kind of thing,’’ she said.

“We spent every second together. I could see us graduating together, going through uni together.

“Looking back, there were warning signs. If I went on a girls’ night out, he’d suddenly turn up — that sort of thing.”

Mum Angela added: “I always felt a bit sorry for him. He seemed to have a needy side. Now I would describe him as manipulative, convincing and a pathological liar. Its something you would read about in the papers or see on TV.”

Her daughter was not prepared for what was about happen after she broke the news to Grainger that their relationship had run its course.

“I just said, ‘Look, I’m happy to stay civil and friendly, but it’s not a relationship anymore’,’’ she said.

“He went off the rails. He ran into the city centre and tried to hurt himself, threatening suicide.”

But that was only the start of it. Then came the endless phone calls and the messages from fake social media accounts, day and night. “Every time I blocked him, three more accounts would appear,” said Steph. “[There were] constant photos of me, taken from behind, with the words, ‘Watch where you’re going, watch what you’re wearing’.

“One time I was really worried because he was standing outside my bedroom window, which overlooked a lake. He said, ‘I’m going to jump into the lake’. I was in a complete state of fear. Also, I had a huge sense of guilt, even though I knew it wasn’t my fault — it was his actions. It was so traumatising.’’

Mum Angela added: “My fear was, where would this end up? Did we have to bring Steph home to get her away from him?

“One day he rang me and said he was worried about Steph. He said she was going to be sharing a house with a drug dealer, she was in debt and had turned to prostitution. It was all lies.”

But even worse was to come. After a night out with friends, Steph woke up to find Grainger in her bed. “His arms were wrapped so tight round me I couldn’t move. It’s the feeling of entrapment. When I tried to kick him out, he started hurting himself. It was just horrific,’’ she said.

“I later found out that while I was asleep, he used my thumbprint to unlock my phone and told all my friends we were back together.”

Mum Angela added: “That was the nail in the coffin for me. I felt physically sick. Steph rang me and said, ‘Mum, Riagain’s here’. At this point, there was a photo of him behind reception inside the student accommodation saying, ‘Do not let this person into the building’, because the stalking had got that bad. I rang reception panicking and said, ‘Get someone up to Steph’s room now. Get him out of there’.”

Steph said that after the police were called, Grainger was given a formal harassment warning.

She also tried to take out a non-molestation order against him, but that proved difficult to serve because he kept moving between Manchester and Trillick and could not be pinned down.

“In the police station, I was told to delete my social media. They said I was 19 and would grow out of it,’’ Steph said.

“I felt [they treated it like], ‘It’s only a silly message, it’s not real’, but the photos of him following me are real. The fear I’m feeling is real. I felt they completely fobbed me off. It was just atrocious.

“[I had] endless sleepless nights. I was so stressed I wasn’t eating. I had six months where I didn’t eat solid food.

“In one of my statements to police, I said, ‘I don’t want him to do this to anyone else’, and he did.”

Grainger turned against his next girlfriend when the relationship ended. Like Steph, she tried to alert the police, but it wasn’t until after a third young woman came forward that the stalker, by this stage an up-and-coming filmmaker, would be charged and later jailed for two-and-a-half years. The 23-year-old admitted stalking after his two previous victims agreed to testify.

“I was called to give a bad character reference. The officer told me he [Grainger] should have been put behind bars for my case alone,’’ said Steph.

“My heart sank. I felt like it could have been prevented. Two more people might not have gone through the same experience.”

The court case fully exposed the stalker’s troubling past.

It has now emerged Grainger was previously handed a probation order for harassing a woman he met on Tinder.

He was also given a caution for bullying a teenage girl online when he was living here.

In its apology to Steph and the other young woman, Greater Manchester Police admitted it had “let them down”.

Both cases are now being reviewed and could possibly be re-opened.

“I suffer from PTSD because of what happened to me. You can’t get over something like this. It will haunt me for years to come,’’ said Steph.

Mum Angela added: “Steph deserves to be able to go to work and not look over her shoulder. She deserves to go home and not look over her shoulder. She deserves to be listened to, to be given help when she asks for it.

“We are all left with the invisible scars of this.”