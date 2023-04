Galen Weston Jr (left) with his wife Alexandra Schmidt (second left), his mother Hilary Weston and his father, Galen Weston Sr, who has since died, pictured at an event in Toronto, Canada, in 2017. Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage

The €25 chicken breasts have come home to roost for billionaire Galen Weston Jr. The Dublin-born grocery and retail magnate – whose family consistently tops the list of the richest families in Ireland and Canada with a fortune of €15.9bn – has triggered an avalanche of anger across the pond.