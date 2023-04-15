The €25 chicken breasts have come home to roost for Irish-Canadian retail mogul Galen Weston Jr

The €25 chicken breasts have come home to roost for billionaire Galen Weston Jr. The Dublin-born grocery and retail magnate – whose family consistently tops the list of the richest families in Ireland and Canada with a fortune of €15.9bn – has triggered an avalanche of anger across the pond.

It emerged last week that he was paid close to CAD$8.4m (€5.7m) last year for his role as president and chairman of Loblaws – Canada’s largest grocery store chain – at a time when food prices have skyrocketed.

His $1.2m (€820,000) pay rise – which the company’s management consultants deemed necessary as he was being “underpaid” in comparison to industry norms – saw his total annual compensation package rise to $11.9m (€8.1m).

This includes his role as chairman and CEO of George Weston Ltd, the holding company for the Weston family’s Canadian real-estate arm, Choice Properties, and other assets.

But it was the chicken breasts that enraged consumers in Canada.

‘How much profit is too much profit?’ Mr Weston was asked

Loblaws made national headlines when it emerged that a 1.3kg packet of five skinless chicken breasts was selling for more than $37 (€25) in some Toronto-area stores.

This followed an email last October in which he announced that the company was freezing the price on its yellow-pack line of products, known as No Name, for three months in a bid to counter inflation.

However, it emerged that such price freezes are not uncommon in the industry. It was akin to, as one critic put it, a school principal announcing in July that there would be no homework until September.

Soaring food costs prompted the Canadian government to summon Mr Weston and other CEOs of major Canadian grocery chains to Ottawa last month, where they were grilled by parliamentarians.

Galen Weston Sr and wife Hilary Weston in May 1997. Photo: Peter Power/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Galen Weston Sr and wife Hilary Weston in May 1997. Photo: Peter Power/Toronto Star via Getty Images

“How much profit is too much profit?” Mr Weston was asked by New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh.

“You’re making more money than you’ve ever made.”

Mr Weston responded: “We’re a big company and the numbers are very large but it still translates right down to the bottom line at $1 [of profit] per $25 of groceries.”

“It doesn’t go to me,” Mr Weston said of the company’s profits, which hit a record high of just over $1.9bn (€1.29bn) last year. “It goes back into this country.”

Perhaps it’s the fact he was born with a platinum spoon in his mouth, into one of Ireland and Canada’s wealthiest families, that has failed to dampen down the vitriol.

In a series of TV, radio, online and social media ads as the face for “President’s Choice”, the grocery chain’s line of own-brand products, he attempts to cultivate a straight-talking, down-to-earth image.

In one ad called ‘Grown Close to Home’, a youthful-looking Mr Weston (50) is seen strolling through lush strawberry fields wearing a casual polo shirt and jeans. He sings the praises of Canadian-grown produce before he joins a wholesome-looking family sitting down to an al fresco meal on wooden benches and old kitchen chairs surrounded by hay bales and baskets of apples.

Mr Weston was born in Dublin in December 1972, 11 months after his sister Alannah.

The Westons moved to Canada in 1974 and were based in Toronto, also spending time at their homes in England, Florida, a private island in Ontario, and holidaying in the Bahamas

Their mother is Dún Laoghaire-born former model Hilary Frayne who married Mr Weston’s father, the late Galen Weston Sr at the age of 19 – meeting, according to legend, after the British-Canadian retail tycoon spotted her sporting hot pants in a billboard advert.

Alannah and Galen Jr spent part of their early childhoods in what must have seemed like a fairytale existence in Ireland; first at Roundwood Park, the 200-year-old country estate set on 373 acres in the Wicklow Mountains.

The family also owned opulent homes in Toronto, London, Florida – as well as elsewhere in Ireland.

But after the IRA attempted to kidnap Galen Sr in 1983, they sold the property.

They also would have spent time at the Barretstown Castle and estate in Ballymore Eustace, Co Kildare. Galen Weston Sr bought the property from former perfume and cosmetics tycoon Elizabeth Arden in 1967 and added a lake in front of the castle.

The family donated the castle and estate to the State a decade later. It is currently used as a facility for seriously ill children by the children’s charity Barretstown, which was established by the late actor Paul Newman in 1994.

The Weston family moved to Canada in 1974 and were based in Toronto, in the leafy enclave of Forest Hill. But they also spent time at their other homes in England, Florida and a private island in Ontario as well as holidaying in Bahamas.

Galen Jr, meanwhile, attended the prestigious Upper Canada College private school.

He went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and later a master’s degree in business administration from Columbia University.

Galen G Weston addressing shareholders of Loblaw Companies Limited in 2015. Photo: Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Galen G Weston addressing shareholders of Loblaw Companies Limited in 2015. Photo: Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images

He held various positions with Loblaw Companies Ltd and was on its board of directors before becoming executive chairman of the company in 2006. He took over from his father as CEO of George Weston Ltd in 2016.

Galen Sr died aged 80 in April 2021.

He had started his global empire in Ireland, establishing a chain of supermarkets in the 1960s.

The Weston family, meanwhile, topped the Sunday Times rich list in Ireland last year, a title they retained for the previous 11 years.

They own Penneys in Ireland and previously owned the luxury Irish department store Brown Thomas, which they acquired in the 1980s.

Additionally, they bought Arnotts in 2015 before selling to a Thai/ Austrian consortium for a reported €4.7bn in 2021.

Galen Jr, meanwhile, married Alexandra Schmidt, the daughter of Peter and Christine Schmidt. She is the heiress to the Bata shoe empire.

The couple married at the Schmidts’ chateau in Provence, France in 2005 and they currently live in a private estate north of Toronto.