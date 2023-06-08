The €1.5 trillion family and its relentless quest to buy the world

Sport is a key plank of efforts to alter Saudi Arabia’s conservative image and open it up to increasing tourism

There are still dozens of questions buzzing around the shock merger of the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour (which was previously called the European Tour) and LIV Golf. But one thing is fast becoming apparent: Saudi Arabia, which has long displayed a penchant for snapping up shiny assets around the world, has effectively bought an entire sport. (Well, almost an entire sport; it appears that the LPGA and LET – the main women’s tours – are conspicuously absent from the deal.)