The 10 moments that defined the Troubles

The Northern conflict arguably began in January 1969 when Loyalists violently attacked a civil rights march at Burntollet Bridge, and was perhaps bookended by the Omagh bomb in August 1998, months after the Good Friday Agreement, that turned out to be the worst atrocity of all.

But in between were key moments and turning points, troughs of terror and bloodshed that marked three decades of suffering. Here are ten milestones that help define the needless agony of Northern Ireland