‘That sounds like shots’ – court shown documentary footage of Lyra McKee shooting riot

Footage from a documentary shelved after the murder of Lyra McKee has been shown during a High Court bail application by a man charged with offences linked to a riot that occurred on the same night.

Broadcaster Reggie Yates had been in Londonderry filming with MTV for a planned documentary on dissident republicans.

The film crew had only been in the city for one day when the fatal shooting of the 29-year-old journalist took place.

The MTV team handed over all their footage to the PSNI and did not film any further scenes, later releasing a statement saying the documentary would never be aired out of respect for the Belfast author’s family.

However, the footage was shown on Monday in a bail application by Derry republican Joseph Barr.

Mr Barr was refused bail in the High Court, but during the lengthy hearing, the footage, which is not intended to ever be screened publicly, was viewed by those present in court.

A nervous Reggie Yates is heard on a number of occasions expressing concerns at the gathered crowd and the increasingly volatile situation.

While Ms McKee is not seen in the footage it does show a crowd of several hundred people who gathered in the Creggan estate to observe the riot, some of them very young children.

Mr Yates is seen with members of the political party Saoradh, including 33-year-old Barr who is charged with a number of offences connected to the party’s political wing, the New IRA. The terrorist group claimed responsibility for killing Ms McKee, who had been observing the riot when she was shot.

The documentary crew is also seen talking to Saoradh member Paddy Gallagher.

While being shown around the Creggan, they film a hijacked work van that is set alight by masked men.

As fireworks are thrown at police lines a man is seen carrying a toddler over his shoulder.

Yates is heard saying to the two Saoradh members “I thought that was something else. It is things like that, that are making me want these kids to go inside, these kids shouldn’t be here now.

“This could very easily take a turn.”

Masked men are seen setting fire to a van while people watching the riot are heard clapping and cheering.

Yates asks Gallagher why people are cheering, and he replies, “people are in support of active resistance and this is blocking British armed forces from coming in”.

Masked men armed with petrol bombs are seen setting fire to a vehicle while Yates says: “We need to get the kids out of here, do you not think because if that van goes up properly … try and get these kids out of the way.”

On a number of occasions, the Radio One DJ is heard expressing concern at why so many people, including children, are in the area.

A masked man with what is thought to be an explosive device is then seen.

Yates says: “Jesus Christ what’s that, what’s he got, that looks like a proper bomb, get back, everyone get back.”

After being prompted by the documentary maker a number of men then push the crowd back.

“It is kids Snapchatting and laughing until it isn’t, and this feels like we are on an edge now and could take a really dark turn with the wrong kind of device finding it’s way in that direction,” says Yates.

A number of female residents show up during the filming complaining that the riot has been orchestrated for the benefit of the MTV crew.

Yates says: “A couple of parents from the area are kicking off about what is going on and they’re saying it’s all been set up for me and the camera. The blame is being placed on the lads that we are spending the day with because the belief is they are instigating this activity so there is something to actually go out on screen.

“I don’t like that one bit.”

One man is then heard saying the women are Sinn Fein members.

“They’re blaming us for yous’uns being here, because they are saying we orchestrated the house raids because yous are here so all this trouble would happen,” one man says.

Yates replies: “From what I overheard what that woman was saying, she was blaming you for the retaliation on the police.”

Paddy Gallagher replies: “The reason they are saying that is this morning when we first met you they (Sinn Fein) were present lurking in the background and they witnessed us walking and talking with the cameras.”

The men are then heard accusing Sinn Fein of supporting the police response saying: “Tomorrow morning they’ll be calling for people to be arrested.”

In the last clip played to the court, Yates is heard saying that he heard gunfire, and the timestamp of the video coincides with around the same time Ms McKee was shot.

Yates says: “That sounds like gunshots, so they’re shooting guns, that’s gunfire now. Surely people have got to start heading into their homes now — why would you stand around and watch if rounds were going off?

“It has really taken a turn hasn’t it,” he added, before the disturbing footage cuts off.