Terminally ill man’s plea for a new home after being evicted

A terminally ill man is in desperate need of emergency housing after being evicted.

Darren Keenan (48), from Co Derry, has idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a degenerative respiratory condition that has no cure.

He is hoping to gain a place on the waiting list for a lung transplant at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.

He racked up thousands of pounds of debt desperately trying to heat his home when the cost of energy soared.

As a result, he was served a notice to quit his house by February 3.

However, he has had to actually move out before that date after doctors advised him remaining there would cause his health to deteriorate even further.

“The house is in a terrible state, it’s really bad,” Mr Keenan said.

“Environmental health sent recommendations to the agent and the landlord, who decided he was going to sell it. He’s putting me out in the heart of winter.

“The NIHE said to me about going private rental again, but the rent has spiralled. It was £550, then £650 and now £750.

“I’d need £1,500 to go private rent — the first month’s rent and a deposit.

“I just don’t have that income. I’m in debt to the eyes trying to pay for oil.

“The boiler here was installed in the 1980s and the man that was maintaining it told the owner it needed replaced. He couldn’t get parts for it because it was so old.

“I was going through about 500 litres every three weeks, but the house is old and the damp is coming in.”

He had been sleeping on the sofa of one of the nurses who treated him in hospital while his children remained at his York Park home.

With that arrangement now no longer available, Mr Keenan was preparing to spend the night in his car before a friend stepped in with an offer to accommodate him temporarily.

Darren Keenan (48) was served with an eviction notice just weeks before Christmas

He receives a weekly benefit allowance for himself and his 17-year-old son, who has autism, but said poor understanding of IPF had contributed to a lack of general support.

“Everybody blames you. They say I must have smoked or caught Covid, and I have to explain myself on a daily basis,” he said.

“I was chased out of a shop in Ballymoney because I was coughing. Two ladies literally ran me out of the shop.

“If I’m in hospital, they stop my PIP until I come out, and if I get a lung transplant, they might take the PIP off me.

“They think it’s a cure, but it’s not, it’s just a treatment.”

The Department for Communities said it carries out a review when informed a claimant’s health situation (including an organ transplant) has “an effect on their ability to perform daily activities or affected their mobility”.

“The assessment for PIP is a functional assessment to evaluate a person’s ability to carry out the PIP assessment activities and not specific to particular disabilities or conditions and their respective treatments,” the department added.

He has been awarded 12 housing points, but says more will be needed if he is to move up the list in time to secure accommodation by the beginning of February.

The Housing Executive said a household may present as homeless, or threatened with homelessness, from 28 days prior to the date of eviction.

“The Housing Executive is obliged to investigate the circumstances of each case and a decision will be made upon the conclusion of any relevant investigations,” it added.

“Any circumstances relevant to health, including terminally ill conditions, will be considered as part of these investigations, and particularly with regard to the priority need test.”

With the pressures caused by the ordeal, Mr Keenan said he worried about the effect his death would have on his children and his elderly mother.

“The stress of trying to sort everything, figure it all out and wait for something to present itself, is crazy,” he said.

“It’s a vicious circle. It’s going to keep going on until I take a massive heart attack, which will affect my two dependants and my mum.

“How am I physically going to move? If I go in and start moving stuff around with the dust, I’m choked, I can’t breathe.

“Plus, I’m tethered to this oxygen.

“I can’t even get from the top of my bed to the bottom of my bed without collapsing.

“If nothing comes out of the emergency list, I don’t know what we are going to do.”

The Belfast Telegraph attempted to contact Mr Keenan’s landlord through the letting agency, Mortgage Property Coleraine, but no response was received.