Tens of thousands of vaccine doses to be arriving into the country every week from first week in January

There will be tens of thousands of coronavirus vaccine doses arriving into the country every week from the first week in January, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

While the first batch of the Pfizer vaccine will be only 10,000 doses and arrive on St Stephen’s Day, Mr Varadkar said that tens of thousands will arrive in the weeks after that.

The Moderna vaccine is expected to be authorised for use in early January, followed by the AstraZeneca at the end of the month.

“From the first week in January we expect tens of thousands of vaccines to be arriving every week,” he said on RTÉ’s Primetime.

“Moving into February and March, [we expect] having the vaccine being given out in GPs, pharmacies, also mass vaccination centres, 15 of them around the country.”

The first vaccine will be administered on December 30 and will be delivered by community vaccination schemes, however, the workforce will need to be “scaled up” once additional vaccines begin to arrive.

Mr Varadkar also said that there will be a police presence at the border from December 26, but that there will not be “roadblocks”.

“There will be a garda presence between counties.”

The Tánaiste also said that the recent surge in coronavirus cases wasn’t forecasted even by Nphet.

“We’ve never seen vertical exponential growth like this.

“People mixing, people socialising, people coming into contact with each other, of course that causes the virus to spread, but the rate of increase is beyond anything [Chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group] Philip Nolan projected.

He said that he spoke to Mr Nolan yesterday and that he was told of greater increases in the reproductive number than expected.

“No Nphet projection ever suggested that, now that’s not a criticism of them, nobody saw this level of exponential growth happening but it has happened and that’s why we have to act,” he said.

