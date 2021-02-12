Tenerife dentist receiving up to seven bookings a day from Irish people, with many not turning up

Roberta Beccaris from Clínica Dental in Tenerife Sur said she is suspicious there are Irish people booking dental appointments with her as an excuse to go on holiday. Stock image

A dental clinic in Tenerife said it is receiving up to seven bookings a day from Irish people, with many of these not turning up.

Roberta Beccaris, from Clínica Dental, in Tenerife Sur, said she is suspicious there are Irish people booking dental appointments with her as an excuse to go on holiday.

She said although the practice commonly has patients from the UK and Ireland, these are usually older people and the patients booking at the moment are younger.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Claire Byrne, she said: “What has been happening the last few weeks is we've been receiving a lot of emails and phone calls from Ireland and all these patients were requesting an email that certified that they had an appointment at our practice, and this was very unusual because before they were just calling as we were used to having people who come from abroad - Irish or from the UK - and they never ask for an email of the confirmation and now they started to ask it.

"So, we were quite suspicious about it and then what happened, these patients were not turning up. We were waiting for them and they are not coming to the practice.”

Ms Beccaris said today she is waiting for two patients from Ireland to arrive, but she doesn’t know if they will come.

When asked if she receives an average of two bookings a day from Irish people she said it was more.

“Irish people... like five, six, seven emails every day and phone calls.

“And young, normally we have a lot of Irish patients but they are older. It is clear that they are young and they just want to come for a holiday.

“Normally we are used to having Irish people but now they are asking for the email so it was something quite strange and obviously if they are not turning up we know it was just an excuse to be able to come here for a holiday.”

The dental receptionist said it's frustrating for people to not be showing up for appointments, especially when there could be someone else in pain looking for the slot.

At the end of the RTÉ programme, Ms Beccaris wrote in to say the clinic will now be asking for payment when the booking is made.

