Ten things we have learned about the national children’s hospital – and it’s not a pretty picture

There have been 19 cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in construction workers at the site of the new national children's hospital, two of which are active

The new €1.4bn national children’s hospital being built on the site of St James’s Hospital in Dublin was supposed to be ready in 2014, but it has been beset with rows, delays over location, disputes over its name and cost.

The most recent deadline for completion was August 2022 with the aim of being ready for patients in 2023. But the Oireachtas health committee has been told that deadline will not be met.

The board overseeing its construction cannot provide a new timeline until next year.

Meanwhile, the three existing children’s hospitals continue to struggle in outdated buildings providing only 90pc of the care to sick children they delivered last year.

Here are the main points we learned from the committee as executives running the project were quizzed. They had no good news.

Read More

1. The new hospital should be half built at this stage. But only one third of it has been constructed. There should be 1,900 construction workers on site but there are only half that number, slowing progress, according David Gunning, chief officer of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB).

2. The NPHDB is involved in a long-running wrangle with the builders, BAM, over extra claims running into hundreds of millions of euros since the project started. It began construction in July 2016.

3. Mr Gunning said last November it was four months behind. Then Covid-19 struck and construction was halted during the lockdown. It could have opened on May 18 but the builder did not recommence for another seven weeks until July 13 during which there was a row over funding. Mr Gunning said no extra money was paid to the builder.

4. He said that despite “ongoing engagement” with the builder the board is still without a “valid works programme” that is in line with contractual obligations. Until they get that they are withholding 15pc of monies invoiced every month.

5. There is also delay in constructing the second satellite centre providing outpatient clinics and emergency care at Tallaght Hospital. It will not be ready before September next year and will take another eight weeks to commission. The centre in Connolly Hospital has been open since July last year.

6. Mr Gunning claimed that BAM has been “underperforming as regards project execution and has been extremely assertive in relation to claims. As a result, the board has strengthened its legal team. It has paid the company around €2m extra so far but this has been offset by savings and other measures. Currently it is under budget.

7. There have been 19 cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in construction workers at the site, two of which are active.

8. Eilish Hardiman, who is chief of Children’s Health Ireland, made up of the three existing hospitals, said pre-fab buildings have had to be put up and play rooms taken over in the hospitals because of the demands for Covid-19 infection control.

9. The three children’s hospitals have seen an increase in presentations of children with mental health issues and a decrease in attendances at emergency departments.

10. The pandemic has emphasised the need for the new hospital and the impact on the care of children is being assessed because of the delay in the new build.

Read More

Online Editors