Sunny spells will dominate across the next few days with highs in the mid teens.

Temperatures are set to soar in parts of the country today with warm and sunny spells forecast.

Met Éireann forecast that temperatures will range between 12C to 17C today, coolest in the northeast and mildest in the west and southwest, in light easterly breezes.

It will be dry and mostly clear overnight with lowest temperatures between 1C to 5C in light variable breezes. Some mist and fog patches will develop towards dawn, clearing quickly with the rising sun.

There will be sunny spells again on Thursday and it will stay mostly dry with highest temperatures between 12C to 17C in mostly light easterly or variable breezes.

It will be dry, clear and cold overnight with mist and fog patches forming again with light breezes or near calm conditions and lowest temperatures between 1C to 3C.

There will be no change on Friday, another dry and sunny start to the day. Once again, cloud will bubble up along with an isolated light shower. Highest temperatures will be between 13C to 16C in light variable breezes.

Overnight temperatures on Friday night will generally range between 1C to 5C but a little milder in the northwest as cloud builds during the night.

We'll see a change on Saturday, it'll be a largely cloudy day with light rain and drizzle.

Highest temperatures will be between 12C to 15C in light variable breezes, the higher values in the east this time and it won't be as cold overnight, temperatures will stop falling at 7C to 9C.

There will be a few showers on Sunday too with light variable breezes and temperatures between 14C to 16C.

The further outlook suggests largely dry weather with sunny spells and isolated showers with temperatures gradually starting to rise and the end of the cold nights for a time.