Temperatures are forecast to hit 18 degrees today with long spells of sunshine to bathe the country this weekend.

Mist and fog lingering on Saturday morning will clear quickly save for some coastal areas to reveal another dry and temperatures above average for the time of year.

“A generally fine spring day with long spells of sunshine and just patchy cloud. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with light northeast or variable breezes,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Read More

It will remain dry overnight on Saturday as temperatures dip to between 4-7 but it should remain clear with just localised mist and fog patches.

These will clear quickly on Sunday morning as another bright day with sunny spells lays in store.

“On Sunday, the fine weather will continue with early mist or fog patches clearing to leave another dry day with long spells of spring sunshine. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in light easterly or variable winds,” the national forecaster said.

The weather will slightly change on Monday after a calm and dry start as more cloud moves in from the west with a chance of isolated showers.

Monday will be a mix of cloudy periods and sunny spells with highs of 13 to 16 degrees.

Tuesday is forecast to be a little more of a cloudier day and wind direction will change from the north, bringing a colder snap to the air than in previous days.

“A change expected on Wednesday as cooler air blankets the country with scattered showers, some possibly wintry, feeding down throughout the afternoon and evening. Cloudy skies and noticeably colder too with highs of 6 to 9 degrees in a brisk northerly wind,” the forecaster said.