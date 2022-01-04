Temperatures set to drop as low as -3C tonight across parts of the country

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow low temperature and ice weather warning for the country as temperatures are set to drop to –3C.

The weather warning is valid from 7pm this evening and is to remain in place until 10am on Wednesday.

Met Éireann meteorologist Mark Bowe said temperatures will be lowest in land across the country tonight.

“It is going to be quite cold tonight with temperatures coming down to about –3C, so we’re expecting lows of between 0C and –3C but it will really be coldest in land across the country over night.

“We’re expecting severe frost and icy patches as well on the roads. The frost and ice will be slow to clear tomorrow morning as it will still be quite cool, and it will take a while for the sun to really burst through.

“There will be top temperatures tomorrow of 3C to 7C, but the weather will be more settled and calmer,” he said.

It will grow windier on Wednesday night with southerly winds increasing fresh to strong and gusty.

It will be a wet and windy to start to the day on Thursday with rain clearing eastwards to widespread showers of rain, hail and sleet through the morning.

“Cloud will also start to increase as we meet a band of rain that’s really going to come over into Thursday morning with some strong winds as well. The rain will turn more showery from the afternoon.

“These showers will be potentially heavy and persistent at times with a risk of thunderstorms,” he said.

“Coming into Thursday night it’s going to get very cold so there is a risk of those showers falling as sleet or possibly even snow along higher ground with lowest temperatures of 0C to 4C.”

Friday will be another breezy and showery day with bright spells, and moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Showers may fall as sleet in the morning. It will turn cloudier in the afternoon with highest temperatures of 4C to 7C.

It will turn windy overnight with a spell of rain moving in across the country from the Atlantic, with heavy falls in places. Southwest winds will increase fresh to strong, and it will become milder overnight.