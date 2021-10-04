Temperatures hit record highs in September

It was the hottest September on record for parts of the country, according to figures from Met Éireann.

All mean air temperatures across the country were above their long-term average (LTA) for the month.

The weather station in Dublin’s Phoenix Park had its warmest September in 122 years while the station at Shannon Airport in Co Clare had its warmest September in 71 years.

Temperatures reached a high of 27.9C at Shannon on September 7, its highest daily maximum for the month on record.

Malin Head in Co Donegal experienced its second warmest September in 122 years, with a monthly average temperature of 14.6C. Its warmest September was in 2006.

Mean temperatures for Ireland were 2.1°C above their LTA for the month, with an even higher value for the monthly minimum average temperature of 3.0°C.

Munster and Leinster had their warmest September on record, with mean temperatures of 15.6°C and

15.1°C respectively.

Connacht had its joint highest, matching 2006, with 14.7°C.

While Ulster had its second highest 14.3°C, its highest was in 2006 with 14.4°C.

This warm weather is partly due to the warm nights experienced during September in all areas, with cloudy weather and high pressure dominating.

The percentage of monthly sunshine values was 75pc at Shannon Airport and 79pc at Casement Aerodrome, Co Dublin.

Rainfall levels were below average in most places except a few stations in the west of Ireland.

The highest daily rainfall total was 31.6 mm at Mace Head, Co Galway, on Wednesday, September 8. The number of rain days ranged from eight days at Phoenix Park to 23 days at both Markree, Co Sligo and Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry.

Dr Sandra Spillane, climatologist at Met Éireann, said rainfall during the month of September was below average.

“September 2021 has been a notably warm and dry month across the island of Ireland with mean temperatures well above average and below average rainfall.

“Much of September was characterised by periods of high pressure which often brings dry and settled weather, before conditions turned more autumnal towards the end of the month as low pressure moved across Ireland.” she said.