Teen’s remains may have been buried within 24 hours of ‘grotesque’ murder

An earthmover moves in to the site next to Rathmullen Park in Drogheda where partial body parts were discovered. (Picture: David Conachy)

Gardai believe that the torso of a teenager was buried in waste ground within 24 hours of him being brutally murdered and his body dismembered in a house in Drogheda.

In the 14 months since the murder that shocked the nation, it is understood that the “hole” in which he was buried became exposed and animals may have interfered with the remains of the tragic 17-year-old.

Senior sources said that while notorious criminal Robbie Lawlor is the chief suspect for the murder, officers have “no information” that it was the slain gangland serial killer who actually buried the boy’s torso.

“We are aware of the rumours that he buried the torso but Robbie may well have been busy with other things at that time including distributing other body parts in different parts of north Dublin.

“It truly is a grotesque and shocking crime,” a senior source said.

Gardai have officially confirmed that the skeletal remains found on Thursday afternoon are human and senior sources believe they are those of the murdered teenager.

“Everything indicates that it is him and his family have been informed that this is a distinct possibility,” the source pointed out.

However this will not be officially confirmed until DNA testing is completed next week and the waste ground where the human remains were found will be searched for a fourth day tomorrow.

“Following on from searches at Rathmullen Park in Drogheda, partial human skeletal remains have been removed from the scene,” a garda spokesman said today.

“They have been taken to the Dublin City Morgue in Whitehall where a post-mortem will take place.

“The search area remains sealed off and searches are ongoing,” he added.

The remains were discovered hidden in overgrown bushes in a ravine and also under soil at the site.

The juvenile male cannot be named for legal reasons but his brutal murder in Drogheda and dismemberment of his body caused nationwide shock last year.

Eight people have already been arrested in the massive murder investigation with two men already before the courts in relation to it.

Senior sources say that a number of other people are expected to be arrested in the coming weeks.

Online Editors