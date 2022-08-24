Teenager seriously assaulted in Kerry just hours after Rose of Tralee celebrations

GARDAÍ are investigating a serious assault against a teenager in a Kerry town centre.

An area of Tralee Town Park was sealed off shortly after 12 noon on Wednesday as Gardaí began an investigation into an attack in which the victim is understood to have been a 17 year old.

The incident occurred early on Wednesday as the Rose of Tralee Festival reached its conclusion in the north Kerry town with hundreds of people socialising at various street entertainment events.

Large crowds were celebrating Tralee hosting its first Rose event since 2019, the year before the Covid-19 pandemic erupted.

Initial reports are that the teen was confronted and attacked as they were walking home.

Gardaí declined to comment on the precise nature of the attack.

The nature of the injuries sustained by the teen have not been specified but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

"Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that is reported to have occurred on Wednesday (August 24) in Tralee Town Park," a Garda spokesperson said.

"Investigations are ongoing into this matter. No further information is available at this time."

Detectives have been checking to determine if anyone spotted or heard suspicious activity in the Town Park area at the time.

Gardaí will also review CCTV security camera footage from a number of premises located in the area.