The teen was assaulted at 3:20am in Ballymahon.

A teenager is in a serious condition in hospital following an assault in Co Longford in the early hours of this morning.

He sustained serious head injuries during the assault, which took place on Main Street, Ballymahon, at approximately 3.20am.

The teenager was removed by ambulance to Mullingar Hospital for treatment, where he remains in a serious condition.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Main Street area between 2am and 4am today to come forward.

They are also appealing to anyone with camera footage – including dash cam footage - to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

The investigation is ongoing.