Teenager arrested over Temple Bar attack that left tourist in danger of losing eye

The scene of a serious assault at Temple Bar square in Dublin City centre on Friday night. Photo: Damien Storan.

Gardaí have arrested a teenager in relation to the “serious assault” of a tourist in Dublin’s Temple Bar on Friday evening.

Officers in Pearse Street investigating the incident detained the boy under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been released pending referral to the Youth Diversion Programme in relation to this incident.

Investigations are ongoing.

The development comes amid fears that the Swiss tourist who was attacked may lose an eye.

The man, who is a Swiss national, had been visiting Dublin and was with a woman companion when the attack happened in the Fownes Street area at around 9.50pm.

It is understood the man, who is in his 40s, and the woman, had been in a fast-food restaurant in the area before the brutal assault, and that there may have been a verbal row with a group of younger men.

But after the couple left the man was attacked a short distance away.

It is unclear if a weapon was used in the attack, but the man received very serious facial injuries and could lose the sight in one eye, and possibly the eye.

He was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel before being taken to St James’ Hospital.

While his injuries are very serious, they are not life-threatening.

Gardaí from Pearse Street are asking for anyone who has information or footage of this incident to contact them.

CCTV from the fast-food outlet and in the Temple Bar area is being collected and reviewed as part of the garda investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11 or any Garda Station.