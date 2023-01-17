| -0.5°C Dublin

Teenager arrested in Cork after another teen suffered stab injuries

Gardaí stock image Expand

Close

Gardaí stock image

Gardaí stock image

Gardaí stock image

Ralph Riegel and Niamh McGovern

Gardaí have arrested a teenager in Cork after a second teen suffered stab injuries.

The injured youth was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for emergency medical treatment after an incident in Carrigaline shortly after 11pm on Monday.

It is understood the injured teen suffered a number of stab-type injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

He underwent emergency medical treatment and is now recovering in CUH.

A second teen was arrested in the Carrigaline area shortly afterwards and detained under the Criminal Justice Act.

He was taken to Togher Garda Station where he can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

Garda inquiries are ongoing and officers hope to speak with anyone who was in the Church Hill area and who heard or saw anything suspicious on Monday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either Togher or Carrigaline Garda Stations.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy