Teenager arrested in Cork after another teen suffered stab injuries

Gardaí have arrested a teenager in Cork after a second teen suffered stab injuries.

The injured youth was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for emergency medical treatment after an incident in Carrigaline shortly after 11pm on Monday.

It is understood the injured teen suffered a number of stab-type injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

He underwent emergency medical treatment and is now recovering in CUH.

A second teen was arrested in the Carrigaline area shortly afterwards and detained under the Criminal Justice Act.

He was taken to Togher Garda Station where he can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

Garda inquiries are ongoing and officers hope to speak with anyone who was in the Church Hill area and who heard or saw anything suspicious on Monday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either Togher or Carrigaline Garda Stations.