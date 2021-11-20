A male teenager has died following a fatal road traffic incident in Co. Laois early this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal road traffic collision on the N80 at Clonsoghey in Co. Laois.

The collision involved a van and a pedestrian and occurred at approximately 7.30am today. The pedestrian, a man aged in his late teens, was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise where he later passed away from his injuries.

A post-mortem will take place at a later date. The driver of the van was uninjured.

An examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators is currently taking place and the road remains closed at this time.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage – including dash cam footage - to make this available to them.

