Teenage girl seriously injured in Donegal road collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Donegal in which a teenager was seriously injured.

The collision, which involved a single car, occurred at around 9.15pm on Sunday at Meenformal, Glen, Carriag Art.

A boy and girl, both aged 17, were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The girl has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital where she is understood to be in a serious condition.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses to the collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who has camera footage, including dash cam footage, is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Milford garda station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.