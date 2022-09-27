Teen shared picture of garda giving evidence against him on Snapchat

A TEENAGE boy recorded a garda giving evidence against him and shared a picture of him on social media app Snapchat, the Dublin Children’s Court heard today.

The youth, 17, faced charges for dangerous driving, driving without due care and attention and having a licence or insurance, in Tallaght on dates in November and June. He was warned he had risked a spell in custody over his post on Snapchat.

He also skipped an earlier scheduled a court appearance which resulted in a bench warrant, arrest and bail hearing last week.

He was released with conditions and appeared again today when Judge Paul Kelly told him and his father that the case was being adjourned until a date in October.

He has not yet pleaded but has been granted legal aid.

Gardaí brought it to the the court’s attention that they had learned about an “issue of recording in court”.

Judge Kelly heard that a photo emerged of one of the garda witnesses in a courtroom and it was “posted on Snapchat”.

He agreed with defence counsel that an image uploaded to Snapchat disappears, however he added that it was screenshot and shared again. The garda “saw himself in a photograph”. The courtroom and clerk were also visible in the background.

The teen did not bring his phone to court and claimed it was at his west Dublin home.

However, his father pleaded that “my son will delete everything from his phone” adding that he had not been aware it happened.

Judge Kelly warned the teen if he did it again he would be held in custody for contempt of court.

Audio and visual recordings or photography are restricted in Courts Service buildings.