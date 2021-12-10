Teen motorcyclist dies in Donegal road traffic collision

The fatal collision occurred at Killgordon, Co Donegal this afternoon.

A man in his late teens has died following a collision involving a motorbike and a car in Donegal this afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal road traffic collision which occurred at approximately 2pm this afternoon on Railway Road, Killygordon, Co. Donegal.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

No other injuries have been reported.

The road is currently closed and will remain closed overnight so a forensic examination of the scene can take place as the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to contact them. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.



