A teen girl died with Covid-19 after initially testing negative for the virus, an inquest has heard.

Ballyhaunis teenager Sally Maaz (17) died in Mayo General Hospital in April 2020, five days after she was admitted.

The inquest into her death opened at Swinford Court House on Thursday morning.

Her father Abdullah told the inquest that Sally Maaz of Carrarea, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo had been diagnosed at birth with a congenital heart defect.

Mr Maaz said his daughter underwent multiple heart surgeries during her life and was receiving ongoing care and treatment at Our Lady’s Hospital for Sick Children, Crumlin, at the time of her death.

He described his daughter as a happy and academically gifted teenager who had hoped to study medicine in university.

Sally was admitted to Mayo University Hospital again on April 14, 2020, complaining of shortness of breath and severe lower back pain.

She was later diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism, Covid-19, MRSA and had a life-threateningly high potassium level on admittance.

Sally was tested for Covid-19 on April 14 and initially was negative.

However, she was tested again two days later, on April 16, as doctors felt she was symptomatic.

On this occasion, the test was indeterminate, but she tested positive on April 19.

On the night of her admission, Sally received an opioid-based painkiller.

After that, she answered a call from her family, and she told them that she felt as though she was suffocating.

A further Covid test was performed, and the result was positive for Covid-19.

On April 19, a doctor advised the family about the result and that Sally’s heart was getting weaker and she would likely pass away.

At the inquest gardaí had to remove two women who repeatedly disrupted the proceedings.

There were fractious and extended exchanges in Swinford Courthouse between the Coroner for Mayo, Mr Patrick O’Connor, and two members of the public, Jemima Burke and her mother, Martina.

Jemima Burke, who claims to be a journalist, previously disrupted an Nphet press conference.

Jemima hurled abuse at CMO Tony Holohan over the circumstances surrounding the death of teenage girl Sally Maaz.

Several witnesses had already given evidence, and another was being called when Jemima Burke rose from her feet began interrupting proceedings.

The coroner firmly requested Ms Burke to be silent and stated he would ask her to leave if she persisted.

Ms Burke continued to interrupt and argued that she had an important role in the proceedings.

“I am essential to this investigation,” said Ms Burke.

Mr O’Connor told her he was not prepared to listen to her “ranting and raving”.

“You have contacted me by telephone, and I told you I am not prepared to have you or your mother or any of your supporters interfere with the proper investigation of the death of this unfortunate Sally Maaz."

Ms Burke continued to shout and move around the body of the court.

Both women failed to respond to garda directions and continued interrupting.

In a fractious exchange, Mr O’Connor said: “You are the perversion of all that is right and righteous. Think of this poor family that you are causing such hurt.

“I’m not prepared to listen to the perverted nature of your allegations.”

Martina Burke replied: “We want justice here today; we want the truth.”

At this point, both Martina and Jemima Burke were removed from the court by gardaí.

Both women appeared to drag their heels but left peacefully.

Addressing the Maaz family, Mr O’Connor said he was deeply sorry for the “obnoxious” behaviour of the two Burke women.

“No right-thinking person would do what they have done.”

The inquest continues on Friday.