Teen charged with robbery and assault after Find My Phone app helps Gardaí seize €6,300 worth of cocaine

A teenager is due to appear in court today charged over an alleged assault and robbery in Cork.

On Thursday last, a man was walking in Bishopstown when he was attacked from behind and punched in the back of the head.

Two men demanded he hand over his two mobile phones and he was struck a second time before the two men left the scene.

The injured man was brought to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was later discharged.

Gardaí began an investigation and the injured party later told them he had installed a "find my phone” app, which Gardaí then utilised.

One of the phones was traced to a property on Brian Boru Street where Gardaí retrieved the stolen phone but also made the added discovery of cocaine worth €6,300.

A man, aged in his late teens, was arrested at the scene and was brought to Togher Garda Station. He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He will appear before the courts in relation to the matter today. Enquiries are ongoing in relation to the second man involved in this incident.

Speaking today, Crime Prevention Officer for the Cork City Division, Sergeant Brian McSweeney said: "Mobile phones and tablets can be very expensive so it makes them targets for criminals. The use of the find my phone app in this incident was the key to recovering the phone.

“It can be very hard to recover stolen and lost mobile phones. We recommend downloading a trusted location finder app so if it is lost or stolen, you have a better chance of getting it back.

“Some phones already have a feature like this already so have a look in the security settings on your phone.

"We also highly recommend that you add a family member or friend as an emergency contact in your phone. If we receive a lost or stolen phone, we will be able to contact that person. Other preventative measures you can take include enabling the PIN Security feature, keeping your phone locked at all times, and property-mark it with unique personal letters or numbers,” Sergeant McSweeney said.

