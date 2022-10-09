Ted Crosbie remembered as a ‘true pioneer of modern Irish media’ and a gentleman

Warm tributes have been paid to Ted Crosbie who was hailed as one of the last of the great Irish press barons.

Thomas Edward 'Ted' Crosbie, who was born in 1931, died in Cork after a short illness over the weekend.

He ranked as one of the highest profile figures within the Irish newspaper industry for more than half a century.

Mr Crosbie was credited with helping introduce web-offset printing technology to the industry, colour printing and for helping keep The Cork Examiner/Irish Examiner in family ownership until 2018.

The Cork-based newspaper was in Crosbie family ownership for 146 years over four generations.

When Thomas Crosbie Holdings (TCH) went into so-called 'pre-pack' receivership in 2013, he spearheaded a family group with his son, Tom, which took over and operated the newspaper group as Landmark Media until 2018 when it was finally taken over by The Irish Times.

At the time, Mr Crosbie admitted he was "saddened" to see the end of his family's proud connection with a publication fondly known as 'de paper' after a century and a half.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Mr Crosbie's life was woven into the fabric of Cork life for 90 years.

"Ted was one of the nicest people you could ever meet; witty, erudite and insightful," he said.

"He was a true pioneer of modern Irish media, with a keen scientific and business mind, and a passion for enriching the charitable, cultural and social life of his city and country."

"Ted’s rich legacy includes the first full colour national newspapers produced in Ireland, as well as innovations in print and digital technologies that were years ahead of his competitors."

"I know his love of newsprint and ink was matched by his love of sailing, and a long association with the Royal Cork Yacht Club. A true gentleman, Ted will be sorely missed in his native city and beyond."

RTE broadcaster and former newspaper journalist David McCullagh once hailed Mr Crosbie as "a journalist's dream proprietor."

Fellow RTE journalist Miriam O'Callaghan said Mr Crosbie wasn't just a pioneering newspaper executive but was also a fearless champion for Cork and the entire south west.

"He has been a relentless pioneer for innovation and a force for constructive change, achieved through consultation and mutual agreement," she said.

Mr Crosbie studied at Christian Brothers College (CBC) and then at University College Cork (UCC) where he secured a science degree in 1952.

He famously said he was a chemist by training but entered the family newspaper business and guided it through the challenging times of the 1970s and 80s.

Mr Crosbie credited a study period in Sweden in the 1950s with introducing him to the science of modern newspaper production - leading him to help drive the introduction of web-offset print technology to Ireland and latterly the use of computers and direct-input systems.

Eventually he rose to become chief executive of TCH where he became renowned for his fearless defence of independent journalism.

He was also an avid lifelong sailor and member of the Royal Cork Yacht Club, serving as Admiral of the club, the world's oldest yachting organisation.

In 1950, he became Irish National Helmsman Champion.

Mr Crosbie was also an accomplished after dinner speaker and once, famously, when asked at a business luncheon precisely how many people worked in his newspaper, replied: "About half."

In 2018, he was presented with the inaugural 'Hall of Fame' award by the Cork Person of the Year organisation.

In 2007, Ted Crosbie received an Honorary Doctorate from UCC in recognition of his vast contribution to business and cultural life in Cork.

He was predeceased by his wife, Gretchen, and daughter, Suzanne. He is survived by his children, Elizabeth, Sophie, Tom, Andrew and Edward.

Tom Crosbie said his father would be remembered as "a great newspaper man."

The Crosbie family connection to the Cork newspaper began in 1842 when Thomas Crosbie (15), Ted Crosbie's great grandfather, joined as a reporter.

Crosbie eventually became editor and, when the paper's founder, Nationalist MP John Francis Maguire died in 1872, Crosbie became the sole proprietor.

The business remained in his family and run by his descendants until 2018.