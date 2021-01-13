Teacher unions need to ‘step up to the mark’ for vulnerable children, Fianna Fáil meeting is told

Senator Lisa Chambers said the teachers' unions needed to “step up to the mark” for special needs and vulnerable children. Photo: Collins

TEACHING Unions have been criticised at a private Fianna Fáil meeting amid the debacle over the abandoned plan to reopen schools for Leaving Cert students and special needs children this week.

The Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting also heard calls for predictive grades to be an option for this year's Leaving Cert students with some contributors suggesting the traditional exam should not now go ahead.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the meeting on tonight that “the world will be different in June” and the Government will do everything it can to get additional doses of Covid-19 vaccines to administer to the population.

Mr Martin said Education Minister Norma Foley needed to be given space to work through the issues around education.

Sources at the meeting said Ms Foley gave indications that an advisory committee working on plans for the Leaving Cert exam would report back to her by the end of the month.

The meeting was dominated by discussion on the education debacle with TD James Lawless questioning how unions had gone from a position of going back to school with 100pc of students to then saying they could not go back with 5pc.

Mr Lawless said consideration should be given to running Leaving Cert orals or other elements online and potentially staggering the exam sittings into later summer if it is still one big exam

Senator Lisa Chambers said the teachers' unions needed to “step up to the mark” for special needs and vulnerable children, saying they need school. She said the unions needed to work with the Department of Education and the minister to make this happen whatever it takes

Senator Fiona O’Loughlin told the meeting that despite what the unions said, a number of teachers and SNAs had contacted her to say they would have been willing to go back for both the special needs pupils, and for the Leaving Cert classes.

She said she was in favour of the predicted grades model but that students should be given the option of sitting a traditional exam in June.

Senator Timmy Dooley told the meeting that students and parents need to be given "certainty" now. He said the opportunity for students to get predicted grades needs to be offered "without delay" with an option for students who want to sit the exams to do so later in the year.

Senator Eugene Murphy said predictive grades should be used with actual exams in August for students who wanted that option.

Clare TD Cathal Crowe is said to have supported students being offered both Leaving Cert options and Senator Mary Fitzpatrick also spoke in favour of the idea. She wrote to Ms Foley today seeking predictive grades.

However, Fianna Fáil TD John Lahart said there was a strong body of Leaving Cert students who wanted to sit the traditional exam, and suggested a hybrid model be developed.

In a barb at Fine Gael’s Simon Harris, Senator Malcolm Byrne said that Ms Foley may have to speak more on higher education issues as Mr Harris, who is the Minister for Higher Education, “seems to spend most of his time commenting on health”.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told the meeting he believed the Government was doing better on the vaccine roll-out than it was being given credit for. The Taoiseach is said to have paid tribute to Mr Donnelly’s work.

Former agriculture minister Dara Calleary called for clarity on when GPs, their staff, family carers and home helps would be vaccinated. He said vaccinations were taking place seven days a week but said daily statistics on how many are being vaccinated need to be published.

Meanwhile, the three senators who lost the Fianna Fáil whip after their attendance at the highly controversial 'Golfgate' dinner are back in the party fold.

The meeting passed a motion to re-admit Paul Daly, Aidan Davitt and Niall Blaney without debate.

Three Fine Gael Senators who had been stripped of their party whip over their attendance at the infamous Oireachtas Golf Society event - Jerry Buttimer, Paddy Burke and John Cummins were re-admitted to their party yesterday.

On the Mother and Baby Homes report, Mr Martin told the meeting that words were not enough and that follow through on recommendations were key, including giving survivors access to their records which he said was a human right and that legislation was needed.

TD James O'Connor is said to have suggested that an appropriate national memorial should be modelled on the Berlin memorial to the Holocaust.





Online Editors