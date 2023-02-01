TDs to vote on Mother and Baby Home redress scheme but campaigners say it ‘utterly fails’

Campaigners for Mother and Baby Home survivors argue the proposed Government redress scheme “utterly fails” as it excludes 40pc of those who spent time in the institutions.

The redress scheme was announced by Government in November 2021 and is due to be voted on in Dáil Éireann later today.

It was established to provide financial payments and an enhanced medical card to defined groups in acknowledgement of suffering experienced during time spent in Mother and Baby and County Home institutions.

The Department of Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY) estimates that some 34,000 survivors will be eligible for redress, while the scheme is expected to cost in region of €800m.

All mothers who spent time in mother and baby institutions are eligible for payments ranging from €5,000 to €65,000, depending on the length of time they lived in them.

As well as a payment, the Government is offering an enhanced medical card to acknowledge the suffering experienced by survivors of the homes.

An additional payment for women who performed “commercial work” within the institutions will also be made.

However, survivors object to a rule that children who spent less than six months in a home will not qualify for redress.

The rule could mean children who were sent to homes and were then quickly boarded out by institutions to families in the area could be excluded.

The Clann project - a joint initiative by Adoption Rights Alliance and JFM Research – has argued there is “no logical explanation” for the exclusion of people who were separated from their mother before the age of six months from the scheme.

It said the stipulation “ignores the lifelong consequences of forced family separation and loss of identity for these 24,000 people”.

“The scheme does not recognise abuse in adoptive or ‘boarding out’ placements despite repeated survivor testimony which the Commission of Investigation’s Confidential Committee described as a ‘stream of similar accounts of beatings and abuse of all kinds’,” a spokesperson for Clann said.

“The scheme also prohibits mothers institutionalised in 13 Mother and Baby Homes from claiming a ‘work payment’.”

The group is calling for the expansion of the scheme to include all those who spent time in a Mother and Baby Institution or County Home, and to make an enhanced medical card "available to all".

“Extend the scheme to anyone abused in a ‘boarding out’/adoptive placement or abused through forced labour, vaccine trials, racial or disability-based discrimination or illegal expatriation outside the State for adoption, by allowing affected people to swear their testimony in a non-adversarial way,” the spokesperson added.

“The scheme’s exclusions heap abuse upon abuse.”

Leas-Cheann Comhairle of Dáil Éireann and Galway West TD, Catherine Connolly, said in it’s current form the scheme “utterly fails to meet the standards of human rights”.

Ms Connolly described the exclusion of people who spent less than six months in the institutions as “arbitrary” and argued that it amounts to “cost exercise to save money, nothing else”.

“Myself and my colleagues have a number of amendments in relation to the specific issues I've mentioned, if the Government had any sense they would take those amendments on board, but I have no faith that they're going to do that,” she told RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne programme.

"Unfortunately, I would like to be positive, but my experience tells me, to-date, that there's no basis for that optimism.

"What really upsets me is, this was our time to learn... since 2012 onwards, starting with Catherine Corless and the various reports, various ministers telling survivors that they had learned, that they were listening, that it was going to be survivor-centred and survivor led, and yet the opposite has occurred. That's really what's upsetting about this.”

Independent.ie has contacted the Department of Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth for comment.