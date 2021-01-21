TDs tear up over Mother and Baby Homes report they brand ‘colossal disappointment’

TDs teared up in the Dáil as they gave statements over the Mother and Baby Homes report, which was branded a “colossal disappointment” and “disrespectful in the extreme”.

There was cross party agreement that the report which found that over 9,000 children died in the homes gave a “glimpse of full horror” into what truly went on in the homes.

While discussing harrowing details of the experiences of survivors of mother and baby homes, many TDs held back tears.

Labour TD Seán Sherlock spoke about, Dr James Deeny Chief Medical Adviser of the Republic of Ireland, who worked in the Bessborough mother and baby home.

He got choked up as he spoke about a report where the children were described as “miserable scraps of humanity, wisened and emancipated and almost all had rashes and sores all over their bodies, hands and heads”.

“Forgive me for getting upset, Leas Ceann Comhairle, that has to be dealt with, we have to deal with it face on,” he told the Dáil.

Fine Gael TD Jennifer Carrol MacNeill also had to hold back tears as she spoke about the “animalistic” scream that came from a mother who had found out that her baby had been taken away from the home for adoption without notice or consent.

“There are women today among us who know that scream also for different reasons, for the loss of a child, the guttural animalistic scream that comes from the loss of a child,” she said.

Fianna Fáil TDs Mary Butler and Anne Rabbitte got emotional when discussing some dark parts of the report.

Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion called the report “one of greatest miscarriages of truth ever produced” and a “disgrace”.

She said that a survivor who came forward with her story for the report did not have “one word” of her story used.

“Not only is it a colossal disappointment for survivors, it’s disrespectful in the extreme as it attempts to contradict their accounts.”

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said that this report “played down significantly the evidence and the reality of these experiences”.

She said that the 9,000 babies who died in the homes give a “glimpse of full horror” of what happened in the homes.

Referring to his own experience of being born in a mother and baby home, Solidarity People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said he has “mixed feelings” about the report and the discussion surrounding it.

