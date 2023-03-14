TD Paul Murphy on raising new baby gender neutral: ‘We’re describing Juniper as a baby, but it is male’

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy has said he and his partner plan to raise their new baby gender neutral.

The new dad announced the arrival of his first child with partner Jess last month, who they have named Juniper.

In an interview with the Irish Times, Mr Murphy (39) explained the couple’s decision behind opting not to use gender-specific language. They had decided on the baby’s name before the birth.

“Regardless of whether it was male or female, it was going to be Juniper. I think it’s a gender neutral name,” he said.

Read More

“We’re not gendering it. So, we’re not describing Juniper as a boy, we’re describing Juniper as a baby, but it is male.

“We live in a deeply sexist and gendered society which creates certain expectations for boys and certain expectations for girls. And those things are changing in a positive direction, but there’s a very, very long way to go.”

The couple will be using the pronoun ‘they’ for Juniper and want the child to “discover their own gender identity”.

“We’re not going to be out there correcting people’s pronouns. If people call Juniper a boy and say he and him, that’s fine, we’re not going to be correcting them,” he said.

“We’re not going to fight against society. But to the extent that we can, in our home, in our own relationship with Juniper, we don’t want to limit the kind of future they will foresee for themselves.

“The role that they will perceive for themselves, the type of play that they will perceive for themselves by saying ‘you’re a boy or you’re a girl’. Just let them decide for themselves.

“You want to dress in pink? Fire ahead. You want to dress in blue? Fire ahead. You want to play football? Brilliant. You want to go dancing? Amazing... it’s just not to limit.

“Obviously, the vast majority of parents do gender their child and I’ve no criticism of that whatsoever, no judgment. But it is true that if you put the label, boy or girl on your child, you definitely increase the chances of them going down one road or another.”

Mr Murphy said he believes people understand that gender roles are changing in today’s society.

“Gender is a more fluid thing than the way people would have historically thought about it,” he said.

When it comes to noting the baby’s gender on forms and paperwork, Mr Murphy said: “You go apply for a creche place. They’ll want to know is it a boy or a girl and they don’t have a space for other options.

“And it’s fine, we’ll say, ‘oh it’s a boy’ and we’ll go on to explain. When a lot of people ask is it a boy or a girl, really, they mean, is it male or female?”

The Dublin native also spoke about the couple’s fertility journey and the pressures of going through IVF.

“We were trying IVF for about a year and a half before the successful implantation,” he said.

“There were two big disappointments of implanted embryos that didn’t work, but also there’s other disappointments along the way.

“In our case, thankfully, it ended up in a big success, but it is a road that’s paved with disappointment.”