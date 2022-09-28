TD claims Budget levy on concrete blocks will penalise young people

The concrete block levy was today described in the Dáil as a “penal” imposition on young people trying to build or buy their first home.

Independent TD Sean Canney said the move would also lead to construction inflation, hitting the State’s own projects under the National Development Plan.

But Taoiseach Micheál Martin refused to rescind the levy, despite predictions it will add €2,000 to the cost of a new-build home.

It was pointed out that the 10pc surcharge, imposed in the wake of the pyrite and mica scandals, was punishing people who were not responsible for defective blocks.

The Taoiseach however pointed to the huge costs of interventions to alleviate house construction problems, which could land between €4bn and €6bn.

The industry and the sector needed to realise the cost of such reliefs could not all be on one side, he said.

He said levies came in on the insurance sector as well after a series of controversies.

“The rogue behaviour is the core issue – people’s rogue behaviour in providing such defective materials,” Mr Martin said.

“The money raised by the levy would in no way go anywhere near the costs incurred by the taxpayer,” he added.

“But equally a clear message has to go out that such behaviour has consequences.”

It is expected the levy will raise €80m annually.

It is due to come in on April 3, 2023, set at 10pc rate on concrete, concrete materials, sills, lintels, hollow-core and also concrete blocks.

“That’s at a time when we have a thriving inflation within the construction industry which is creating havoc for young people who are trying to build their own houses,” Mr Canney said.

“It is creating havoc for local authorities who are trying to build social housing. It will be add to the overall cost of building all our infrastructure in this country.”

The levy is penalising the innocent, he said.

“It's actually putting an additional cost on innocent people who are trying to build their own homes or trying to buy their own homes, and who are trying not to be a burden on the State.

“You're putting additional inflation into the construction market.

"You are going to add additional costs to our public works contracts by increasing the cost of the very vital component that is used on every building site and in every civil engineering contract in this country as well as in housing construction,” Mr Canney said.

“It baffles me to think that this would be introduced right now, at a time when we're trying to curb inflation.

“Every concrete supplier in this country will be adding the cost to their sales, they will not be taking it on themselves. Young people will be asked to pay more at a time when the cost of building a house has risen by €40-€50,000 already in the last 12 months.

“You are now proposing to add at least another €2,000 additional cost as a levy on young people -- people trying to do something. I think it’s wrong.”

The Taoiseach said: “I would point out the enormous supports the Government is giving to young people in respect of affordable housing - over €1.3bn of an investment and an overall package to deliver thousands of affordable houses next year, and to help people to buy and to rent at an affordable rate.”

He listed a series of initiatives, then said that a whole range of actions were being taken to deal with the defective blocks issue, the cost of which at the time was estimated at about €2.8bn. Pyrite had already cost €1bn since 2013, he added.

“Yesterday the Minister for Housing brought forward a memo to Government on apartment defects. And it outlined the scale of the issues with up to 100,000 apartments potentially impacted. He will bring forward proposals on the scheme before the end of the year to help people remediate these units.”

There were now three relief schemes, the Taoiseach said.

“You're looking at anything between €4bn plus, potentially to €6bn of an intervention by the State.

“It was signalled at the time, that there would have to be some element of sustainability built into this in terms of future revenue streams to meet this enormous cost.

“Hence the idea of an effective Concrete Products Levy.”