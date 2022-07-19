Taxpayers to foot six figure bill for Gemma O’Doherty and John Water’s legal challenge to Covid rules

The Supreme Court has ruled that Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters' do not have to pay the State’s legal fees in the failed challenge to the constitutionality Covid-19 pandemic laws.

Earlier this month the court, by a six to one majority, dismissed an appeal against a decision by the High Court, later upheld by the Court of Appeal (CoA), not to grant O’Doherty and Waters permission to bring their action against the measures on the basis it was “misconceived and entirely without merit”.

Following that decision, the State applied for its legal costs, estimated to be a six figure sum, on the basis it had been "entirely successful" in its appeal.

Ms O’Doherty and Mr Waters, representing themselves at all times, opposed the application on grounds including their action was "utterly exceptional," and was one where they had not sought any personal gains.

Mr Waters said while they "fundamentally disagreed" with the Supreme Court's decision, the issues raised were of fundamental importance.

He said they had reluctantly brought the proceedings.

They had hoped somebody more legally qualified than them, such as a retired judge, would have stepped forward to bring an action against the measures. However, this did not happen, he said.

Giving the costs ruling, Chief Justice Donal O'Donnell said the court had decided to make no order in relation to State's application that its costs be paid by the applicants.

He also said the court was vacating costs orders made against them by both the High Court and the CoA, after both those courts dismissed the applicant's action.

The judge said that in arriving at their ruling it was taking into account the decisions made against them, the Supreme court's own findings, and the manner in which the hearings had been conducted.

He said the courts were a place where issues of law must be argued in a professional manner and were not a place where general complaints against bodies such as the media are to be ventilated.

However, the court also had to take into account the nature of the arguments and the fundamentally important issues raised in the case, and the fact the applicants did not seek to make any personal gain from the action.

In those circumstances, the Court said on that basis it was making no order for costs against the applicants against the State.

In relation to the legal costs incurred by the Dáil, Seanad and Ceann Comhairle for being a notice party when the matter was before the High Court and CoA, the Chief Justice suggested that those parties seek a costs order for the proceedings before the CoA only.