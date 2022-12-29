Taxpayers could lose thousands if they fail to hit refund deadline

Taxpayers could lose out on thousands of euro if they do not submit a tax refund claim for 2018 before the deadline of midnight on New Year’s Eve – this Saturday.

The deadline arises from the four-year time limit on making claims, Taxback.com has warned.

Taxback said there could be tens of thousands of people who have not yet submitted a refund claim for 2018.

The firm’s consumer tax manager, Marian Ryan, said: “Irish people are overpaying hundreds of millions in taxes a year, so they should make it their priority to claim their tax refunds.”

Read More

She said nearly 500,000 people overpaid a total of €300m in income tax last year.

“At that rate, the average tax refund that people could be missing out on for 2021 is €667,” she said.

“Those who wait until the new year to make a claim for 2018 will lose out as the furthest year back that they can claim a tax refund for will be 2019.”

Ms Ryan said people who have been working from home should also claim the remote working relief this year.

The steep energy bills many people have faced in recent months mean this tax credit will be even more valuable.

“Given the huge increase in heating and electricity bills, anyone who is still working from home should make it their priority to claim remote working relief,” Ms Ryan said.

“The relief was recently improved so you can claim more of this tax relief for 2022 than you could in previous years.

“You can claim back 30pc of the cost of electricity, heat and broadband for 2022 through remote working relief, so this tax break could easily put hundreds of euro back into your pocket.”

Ms Ryan said it is possible to claim remote working relief for expenses incurred during any year as far back as 2018.

“However, once the new year is rung in, it will be too late to claim relief on any working-from-home expenses incurred in 2018, so if you have any WFH costs to claim relief on for 2018, make sure you do so before the end of the year.”

Taxback.com also reminded tenants, or parents paying rent on behalf of a student child, to claim the recently introduced rent tax credit.

The rent tax credit is worth up to €500 a year for single people and up to €1,000 a year for married couples and civil partners for the tax years 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, once a claim is made to the Revenue Commissioners.

“Even though the rent credit was introduced only on Budget Day last September, this credit can be claimed for 2022, as well as 2023, 2024 and 2025,” Ms Ryan said.

“It is unusual for a tax relief introduced on Budget Day to be claimable in the same year, so taxpayers could mistakenly believe they cannot claim the rent credit for 2022.”

If you are not paying rent for a principal private residence, or on behalf of a child who is living away from home to attend college, you can generally still claim the rent credit if you are renting a residential property that is different to your principal private residence.

This is as long as you rent that property for the purposes of work or to attend an approved course.