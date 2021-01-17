Taxi driver questioned after gardaí seize almost €120,000 in cash

Detectives are currently questioning a taxi driver after almost €120,000 worth of cash was seized in the capital over the weekend.

A significant operation was carried out in the Coolock area yesterday as part of an ongoing investigation targeting a Dublin-based drugs gang.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) searched a house and car in the area on Saturday which led to €117,000 in cash as well as a Rolex watch being recovered.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of money-laundering offences and is currently being held at Coolock garda station.

It is understood the man is a licensed taxi driver who was used to hold the large sum of cash for an organised crime group.

One source said: "This individual is suspected of being used as a gilly to hold the cash and at this stage there's nothing to suggest he was involved at any higher level."

Members of the Garda Dog Unit assisted detectives during the searches of the property and vehicle, which has also been seized for examination.

A Garda spokesman said the suspect was arrested on suspicion of involvement in money laundering related offences contrary to Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

He is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be quizzed for a period of up to 24 hours.

Assistant Garda Commissioner John O'Driscoll, who is in charge of the Garda's national units investigating organised and serious crime, said that Saturday's seizure is the latest success against the crime gangs they are targeting.

"We continue to target those causing most harm in our community.

"This seizure of a significant quantity of cash will, we believe, contribute to the disruption and potential ultimate dismantling of particular organised crime groups that we continue to target, building on earlier success achieved, in recent years," he said.

The seizure is one of the most significant by the Garda unit so far this year and follows around €1m being recovered in Kildare earlier this month.

Last year the value of cash seized by the GNDOCB more than doubled on the previous year as gardaí focused on targeting the profits being made by drugs gangs across the country.

Online Editors