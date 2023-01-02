Tattooist offers free inkings to cover up self-harm scars

A Ballymena tattoo artist is offering free cover-up tattoos to those with scars resulting from self-harm.

Sam McAleese (27) has been working for almost a decade in various ink shops in the town.

He said he is at a place in his life where he is in a comfortable financial position and wants “to try and help” those who may be suffering due to mental health issues.

He added because of the cost-of-living crisis, he was aware a lot of people might not have the money to put towards getting these scars covered up.

“I know how special it is for somebody. It is life-changing, in a way,” he said.

“I wanted to give people a chance to get a decent tattoo over the scars.”

Sam said that while he understood some like to leave their scars as they are, “for other people, it is a hurtful reminder”.

He especially wants to help people improve their confidence and be able to wear whatever clothes they want.

“I don’t want people to be ashamed of getting their legs or arms out,” he added.

“I know how hard it is to try and hide it.”

The only stipulation is that the scars need to be completely healed before he will tattoo them.

Fully booked until June, he will be offering the free tattoos from then onwards.

He hopes to dedicate one day every other week to the procedures.

There’s already been a huge response to the offer made on his social media.

“I was overwhelmed, to be honest,” he said.

“I knew that it was going to be special for people, but honestly, I couldn’t believe the feedback that I got.”

He opened his own shop, Coven Tattoo, two months ago on, the first and second floor of The Barber Collective at Church Street.

Coven is open seven days a week and is by appointment only.

He added: “People in Ballymena, they’re so supportive.

“I honestly couldn’t have got to where I am today without the support of everyone in Ballymena. It does push you to be better.”

Two other ink artists and one piercer work out of the business on a self-employed basis.

“The good thing about our shop is that I do everything. I like switching it up: someone wants anime one day and someone wants a portrait the next, I love all that,” he explained.

“My main goal in life is just to be better than I was yesterday.”

Sam is a strong advocate for those suffering with mental health issues.

Earlier this year he and fellow Coven tattoo artist Carly Wright created a huge mural to raise awareness around mental health in the Ballykeel estate. Speaking about their collaboration on Radio Ulster, Carly said the pair “just wanted to teach people that there’s always a new path and there’s always somebody you can ask for help — all you have to do is reach out”.

In the summer he also collaborated on an art competition with Ballymena Business Improvement District, where traders could enter a raffle and win art for their shutters.

“It was basically just to bring a bit more life into Ballymena. It gave back to the business community, got my name out there a wee bit more,” he said.

“It gives you something to look at when the place is closed on a Sunday.”

Around 30 businesses entered and eight won the shutter art, while the remaining received planters to hang outside their premises.

February will mark 10 years since he started in the tattooing trade.

He said: “I’ll maybe do a wee giveaway for that, possibly.”

As for the future, he’s “got a few wee things lined up”.

“I do have a few more walls and murals planned for the summer,” he added.

“For Coven, I’m just working around the clock to try and be the best tattoo shop that we can be.

Anyone interested in any of the services offered at Coven Tattoo can contact the shop via their social media pages.