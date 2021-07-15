July 26 now looks like the date when pubs can once more serve customers indoors. Stock image

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has said that the ‘target’ date for reopening indoor hospitality is Monday July 26.

Speaking at government buildings, Mr Varadkar said that due to legislation still having to pass through the Seanad on Friday and the President needing time to sign it into law, the government is working towards the ‘target’ date of July 26.

It had previously been hoped that indoor dining would be allowed from Friday next week, July 23.

Mr Varadkar also said that it ‘looks like’ that an app reader will be provided to hospitality staff so that the Digital Covid Cert can be scanned at entry.

He also issued a strong warning to unvaccinated people, saying that they are ‘the new vulnerable’.

‘Until you are fully vaccinated you are now at very high risk,’ he said.

There is mounting concern over the speed at which the Delta variant is already spreading through Ireland with daily cases of Covid-19 heading towards the 1,000 mark.

Mr Varadkar said: "We're targeting Monday the 26th, really because it has to go through the Seanad, we need to allow the President time to consider the bill and what's in it, and we need to get some regulations and things like that in place.

"The date we're aiming for is Monday, July 26."

He said that there isn't any doubt in his mind that this date could be pushed back "because we are opening in a very safe way".

CMO Dr Tony Holohan also said yesterday that the one hour and 45 minute limit for tables which are less than 2 metres apart indoors is not as "relevant" due to indoor dining being confined only to vaccinated people.

When asked if this limit would actually increase risk by some patrons going to one restaurant for dinner and to a different bar afterwards for drinks, Mr Varadkar said that he has done that himself.

"Let's be honest, that's exactly what people did and I have to confess, I have done it myself on occasion, maybe have the main meal somewhere else and dessert in other places and drinks. That was one of the flaws in that rule, if you like," he said.

Culture Minister Catherine Martin added that said the time limit is "under review" and that a working group is currently looking at that time limit to see what is "practical and safe"

The Tánaiste also said that Nphet has been asked to examine if it is possible to hold indoor summer camps for children and if religious services, such as Communions, Christenings and Confirmations can go ahead in "small pods" of 15 people, with no celebrations afterwards.

He issued a stern warning to people who are not yet fully vaccinated, saying that they should act "like it is March 2020".

Those who are not vaccinated are "at more risk as ever was the case before", he said.

"We're in a different phase of the pandemic of where we were before. At the start of this pandemic, we said to elderly people - you're at the highest risk, stay at home and have very few social contacts because you are the ones that are vulnerable.

"That has now changed. The new vulnerable are people who are not fully vaccinated, of any age group. And they are now at more risk than ever," he said.

"Until you're fully vaccinated, you are now at very high risk and you need to treat the next few weeks as you would have treated this pandemic back in March or April 2020."