Taoiseach will speak with UK prime minister about Northern Ireland Protocol after COP26

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he will speak with the UK prime minister after the COP26 in relation to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“I will be following up after COP26 with Boris Johnson in relation to the protocol and the Good Friday Agreement,” he told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

The Taoiseach said he had a discussion with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, where the President made it clear that he takes the Good Friday Agreement “very seriously”.

“I just had a meeting with President Biden after a session that we had in relation to the climate and called me aside after the meeting to again make it very clear to me that the United States takes the Good Friday Agreement very seriously.

“To use his own words ‘it matters greatly to me and to the United States’ and he said he’s made this clear to the UK government and I do believe that the collective views of all of us is to keep the Good Friday Agreement intact and all its relationships,” he said.

Mr Martin said the European Commission has listened to the people of Northern Ireland.

“In my view the European Commission has come a long way in respect of the protocol, and I think have listened to the people of Northern Ireland in terms of the operation of the protocol where there’s a will there’s a way and I’ll be saying to Boris Johnson that the will now needs to happen now and we need to get on with it,” he added.

On Saturday, Boris Johnson told the European Union’s top official that “real progress must be achieved soon” in the negotiations to find a solution to the issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The British Prime Minister told European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen that a fix was needed “rapidly” to prevent further disruption in Northern Ireland.

In October, the EU put forward radical solutions to address some of the issues arising from the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The protocol effectively kept Northern Ireland in the single market, creating a border down the Irish Sea between Great Britain and the fourth nation of the UK.