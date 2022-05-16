Taoiseach will be urged to block request by man who killed an Irish boxing champion to return home to England

The Taoiseach will be asked in the Dáil on Tuesday to block the transfer of a convicted killer to England, so that the perpetrator can continue to serve his sentence in Limerick.

Kevin Sheehy, a five-times Irish boxing champion, died after being struck by a UK-registered jeep after leaving a house party in Limerick on July, 1, 2019.

His body was discovered lying on the road at about 4.40am. He was later found to have been driven over once before the jeep reversed and drove over him again.

Logan Jackson, (31), from Birmingham, was given the mandatory sentence of life imprisonment after a jury took just two hours and 30 minutes last year to unanimously reject his defence of provocation.

He had claimed to gardaí he felt “intimidated and provoked” after “three big fellas” allegedly threatened him and his cousin outside a house party.

But the jury dismissed his account.

A barrister said the defendant had attempted to lead gardaí “on a merry dance” by creating a “tapestry of self-serving lies”.

Mr Logan was convicted on December 13 and sentenced a week later.

But now, after five months, he has applied to be repatriated to serve his sentence in a British prison.

Fianna Fáil TD Willie O’Dea, a former junior minister for justice, said: “He wants to go home so that he can regularly see his family and enjoy their visits.

“But the only family visit his victim’s loved ones have is when they go to the grave.”

A petition of nearly 4,000 signatures has been amassed by the family to protest against any grant of a transfer, which is a common concession under international conventions.

Mr O’Dea said however that the human rights of the criminal were as nothing when set against those of his victim.

“He not only ran him over, but reversed and did it again.

“This is one of the most despicable acts in the whole annals of crime,” he added.

“It is almost unparalleled in its wantonness, cruelty and violence.”

The veteran Dáil TD added: “We are talking here about a career criminal who has a long record of involvement in aggravated incidents.

“For one thing he wears a prosthesis on one limb because part of a lower leg was blown off in one gangland confrontation in Birmingham.”

Mr O’Dea said many of the applicant’s closest associates were in prison or had long criminal records in Britain.

All based in Birmingham, it is “Peaky Blinders stuff,” he added, referring to the 1920s crime drama set in England’s second city and starring renowned Irish actor Cillian Murphy.

“There is no way we should be allowing this,” Mr O’Dea said.

“This man would have his pain and suffering increased while that of his victim’s family would be increased, knowing that he is to have an easier time of it.

"He wants to go to England to be with his loved ones, but as I say, the only time the Sheehy family can see their loved one is when they visit the graveyard.”

Mr O’Dea said both the sending and receiving Governments have to agree in cases of prisoner repatriation, which he admitted was usually a formality.

But he said feeling was running high in Limerick because of the circumstances of this case and the very early application to go home, and he would be pressing the Taoiseach not to agree to the application.

“I will be asking Micheál Martin tomorrow not to give his authorisation to this transfer, because it isn’t right,” he said.