Taoiseach warns Irish people are more genetically susceptible to skin cancer

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned Irish people are more genetically susceptible to skin cancer after record breaking temperatures saw the country basking in 33C heat.

Mr Martin said the weather of the last few days had been “uncomfortable” for many people and urged people to take precaution when enjoying the good weather.

Speaking on the first day of this State visit to Tokyo, Japan, the Taoiseach said Ireland is experiencing “heat unlike anything we're used to”.

“Obviously people have to take protective measures in terms of sun stroke and so forth and hydration,” he said.

“That’s very, very important that people take all precautions and heed the advice from those in public health and have a common sense approach to it.

“The more underlying problem with this kind of weather is down the road, skin cancer and given our genetics and so on, and that I think people need to be very conscious of that,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach refused to say if he would support imposing a 30pc target on the agriculture industry to reduce carbon emissions.

"It's not just about setting targets, we've really got to start focussing on delivery, and delivery has been a challenge in the last years, and it will continue to be a challenge," Mr Martin said.

"I think what the heat waves are showing, it's bringing it home to people the enormity of the consequences of climate change. It's here now.

"One of the great difficulties politically is that people always think it's somewhere over the next hill. It's not.

"As I've said before I was very taken by remarks by John Kerry who said that our children's children are going to feel the worst impacts of climate change. We can help them avoid the worst impacts - not the impact of it, there will be an impact from climate change - but the worst impacts of it, if we move now and get measures in place," he added.

Mr Martin said he does not have a "particular precise timetable" for the carbon emission targets and a number meetings still have to be held.