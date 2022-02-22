The cost of living is set to further spiral as the Taoiseach confirmed that the stalling of the gas pipeline project by Germany as part of sanctions against Russia will lead to an increase in gas and oil prices in Ireland.

Germany today decided to shelve the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Germany and Russia will be shelved and not certified as part of sanctions in response to Russia sending troops into Ukraine.

However, this will mean that gas prices will increase further, Mr Martin said today.

Read More

He has also ruled out the €200 electricity credit, which will be taken off bills in March and April, being extended to gas providers to ease the pressure on those customers.

“I think more broadly the crisis will have a negative impact on oil prices.

“There's a number of factors that have come into play here. Obviously the geopolitical crisis is one,” Mr Martin told the Irish media in Berlin.

“All the economies simultaneously rebounding from Covid is another so there's been high demand all over the world in respect of energy.

“Combine it all and you - we're - in a very serious situation which could get worse now because of what happened yesterday.”

He said that “all sanctions will have impacts” and said that it is a situation that it is “the last thing that the world needs”.

“Sanctions will have greater impacts on some countries than others and there’s no getting away from that.”

Mr Martin ruled out delaying an increase in the carbon tax as the hikes are already legislated for and represent only a small portion of the wider energy crisis.

“No, they will not be paused.

“The carbon taxes are going back to the people in the form of retrofitting grants, farming grants and they protect people from fuel poverty.

“They are not the big issue and they represent only a very small amount of the huge increases that have occurred in the recent months,” he said.

The Taoiseach said that the €200 electricity credit, which will be taken off bills in March and April, will not be extended to gas providers.

He warned that “chasing” inflation would be “self-defeating” and that further measures to hep with the cost of living will be decided at Budget time in October.