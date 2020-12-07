Taoiseach warns chances of Brexit trade deal just 50/50

EFFORTS to avert the chaos of a no-trade deal Brexit are going to the brink as last ditch talks continued last night.

As EU and UK negotiators sought to thrash out a deal, there was apprehension in Government here that an agreement may not be struck.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said his “gut instinct “was the chances of a deal is no more than 50/50.

Given the differences that remain between the EU and UK he warned: “I don’t think anyone can be overly-optimistic about a resolution emerging.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, meanwhile, flew to Brussels where he expects to be updated on talks alongside his EU counterparts.

He once more put the British Government on notice that even if a trade deal is agreed its ratification is at risk if the UK persists with planned legislation which undermines the Irish protocols in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

His remarks came after British Environment Secretary George Eustace signaled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government would indeed press ahead with controversial aspects of the Internal Market Bill that break international law.

Mr Coveney said he views this and another piece of UK legislation on tax that breaches the Brexit deal as “a negotiation strategy to try to gain leverage”.

He said that instead of being distracted by this, both sides should focus on getting a deal.

As EU negotiator Michel Barnier and Britain’s David Frost resumed talks the key sticking points remained fisheries, the so-called ‘level playing field’ to ensure fair competition post-Brexit; and mechanisms for resolving future disputes.

Mr Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are expected to talk again this evening amid growing concern that time is running out to secure agreement and get it ratified by the end of the year. That is when the Brexit transition period ends and potentially disastrous tariffs and quotas would have to be imposed on trade with the UK.

Government sources last night expressed hope that a workable solution can be found to the outstanding issues as the “the consequences are too great not to even have a sticking plaster deal”. But today was said to be “squeaky bum time”.

Mr Martin highlighted the level playing field issue as “very challenging” and said if the talks take an extra couple of days “it is better to do that than to rush things”.

He urged negotiators to “use every piece of creativity they can” because a “‘no deal’ would be very damaging to all concerned.

