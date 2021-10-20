Taoiseach Micheál Martin has signalled a renewed focus on enforcing compliance with the requirement to produce a Digital Covid Certificate to enter a restaurant, pub or café.

It comes as Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has called on pub and restaurant owners to “step up” and “do the right thing”, and check for both Covid passes and ID at the door.

Mr Martin said he will take a personal interest in ensuring certs and identification are being checked across the hospitality sector before customers are permitted to eat or drink inside.

“I’ll be looking for more regular compliance reports in respect of adherence to the presentation of Digital Covid Certs and other protective measures, and I have asked my secretary general to compile that report,” he said.

A cross department meeting on compliance of rules for the hospitality industry is being held today.

Speaking this morning in Darndale, Mr Donnelly said that Government figures show that one in three pubs and restaurants are not correctly checking for Covid passes at the door.

He said that this is “not acceptable” and that this cohort needs to “step up” during the winter.

“The survey results I have and the enforcement data we have both say the same thing, that about two in every three pubs or restaurants are enforcing and that one in three is not. That is not OK, it is not acceptable for that one in three,” he told reporters.

Mr Donnelly said that while there is a need for better enforcement of the passes, the hospitality sector needs to “do the right thing”.

“Yes, we need enforcement, but as with everything, we cannot just rely on the HSE or the HSA. The people running the pubs and restaurants, they need to do the right thing.”

He said that the hospitality industry prior to reopening “reassured the Irish people” that they would check Covid passes.

“The industry, for months, and months and months, reassured the Irish people that they would do the right thing, that they would take this very seriously.”

The comments from both the Taoiseach and Health Minister follow concerns raised by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) over a lack of compliance with the legal requirement for customers to present certs and identification. The Covid certs will be required to enter nightclubs when restrictions on the industry are lifted on Friday.

The Taoiseach defended the introduction of Covid certs which he said were the subject of “really hot, heated debates” when legislation underpinning them were brought before the Dáil during the summer. “Now they are accepted as a core protective measure,” he added.

Mr Martin also hit back at suggestions he has let down the nightlife sector by changing plans to allow them reopen without restrictions without giving them any prior notice.

“I have articulated my understanding and empathy with the sector since the onset of the pandemic. The Government has been supportive of the hospitality sector through a variety of initiatives we have taken through income supports and so forth,” he said.

“We don't want to be putting restrictions on sectors. It's not Government, it's Covid and we're in the middle of a pandemic and it has damaged the hospitality sector more than most.

“It has damaged aviation more than most and the whole tourism area and that is a fact. And it's been very, very difficult for those involved in live music entertainment, in hospitality generally right through the pandemic and I understand for the live music sector in particular, it's been very, very frustrating because performers need an audience,” he said.

Mr Donnelly also said that a lot of nightclub owners, “if they’re honest”, would admit that they are “very happy” to have heard yesterday’s reopening announcement.

“I think they will also appreciate that they will be opening in as safe a way as possible,” he said.