Taoiseach under pressure to ease restrictions so people can travel nationwide for Christmas

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has come under pressure to move the country into Level 2 restrictions when the country comes out of lockdown on December 1.

Mr Martin told the Dáil his target is to move to Level 3 Covid-19 regulations after the lockdown. However, hours later he faced calls from his own party members to ease restrictions even further for Christmas.

Speaking at a Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting, TDs and senators called for Level 2 restrictions, which will allow people travel between counties and have more people in their homes during the festive period.

Inter county travel is prohibited under Level 3 and only two households can meet in doors. Regulations on pubs and restaurants are also stricter under Level 3 of the Government’s plan for living with the coronavirus.

Fianna Fáil TD Cormac Devlin said people have made “tremendous sacrifices” during the Level 5 national lockdown and said, subject to public health advice, the Government should be “at Level 2 with tweaks to allow people have some sort of Christmas".

Dublin South-West TD John Lahart told the meeting that if six weeks of "sacrifice" under Level 5 restrictions was followed by Level 3 rules being imposed it would be "hugely demoralising".

Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne said there should be emphasis on personal responsibility at Christmas but said if the regulations are too restrictive people will flout them.

Dublin Bay South TD Jim O'Callaghan raised concern that teenagers who have not been able to play competitive sports for six weeks

He asked that the restrictions be eased at the end of November to allow matches to be played - albeit without any spectators.

Mr O'Callaghan warned that youngsters are dropping out of sports and the absence of the usual matches is "damaging their physical and mental health".

Wicklow TD Pat Casey argued that retailers should be able to extend their opening hours as they reopen before Christmas without having to apply for special planning permission.

He made the point that it would help cater for the surge of demand and give vulnerable people an opportunity to go to shops at non peak times.

He said that if this requires Government action it should happen.

Sligo Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry said the country is doing well in bringing virus levels down and that the target should be Level 2 restrictions.

Mr MacSharry said the country needs to hold on to what's been achieved while having "common sense" when it came to schools, sports and support for young people.

He expressed concern for retailers and said they must be supported as people are "panic buying online" for fear of chaos in December.

He warned that huge business was being lost to the country.

A source said: “The Taoiseach agreed with speakers at Fianna Fáil parliamentary party that it is necessary to lift restrictions in December to allow people have a reasonable Christmas however it will have to be examined how and at what level closer to the time.”

“As much notice as possible will be given to businesses to allow them restart safely,” the source added.

In Fine Gael, TDs and senators voted in favour of a motion tabled by former minister Eoghan Murphy calling for a Dáil and Seanad debate on managing the pandemic after the lockdown ends.

The motion said Fine Gael will seek Dáil and Seanad time for statements or debate on “planning for the period after Level 5 is lifted”

The motion was tabled so Fine Gael members can in a “constructive way and on the record of the House put forward their ideas for this next phase of managing the pandemic, and that this session happen as soon as possible.”

