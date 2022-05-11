Taoiseach told Boris Johnson there is a ‘false narrative’ around the Northern Ireland protocol

Taoiseach Micheal Martin told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson there is a “false narrative” around the European Commission’s flexibility in negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Earlier today Mr Johnson told the European Union there is no need for "drama" as he doubled down on hints he could override elements of his post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland.

Speaking to the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party this evening, Mr Martin gave detailed breakdown on his “frank and honest” phone call with Mr Johnson in the aftermath the Assembly Elections in the North.

The Taoiseach told the Prime Minister “proper and professional intensification” talks between the EU and UK were needed to resolve the issue around the contentious post-Brexit trade agreement.

Mr Martin told his TDs and senators he outlined his “serious concerns” about Mr Johnson taking any unilateral action on the Brexit agreement which the Prime Minister has threatened to do if does not get the concessions he has demanded.

Mr Martin said the Irish and British government have a joint responsibility to safeguard and implement the Good Friday Agreement. He said this can only be achieved by the UK and the Irish governments "working together for the common cause".

The Taoiseach said he "challenged" the "false narrative that the European Commission is being inflexible on the protocol".

"This is simply untrue and must be challenged at every opportunity," he added.

He praised the work of European Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič who he said has done a "extraordinary volume of work" to make progress on the negotiations.

The Taoiseach said a package of "flexibilities and mitigations" on the Northern Ireland Protocol were put forward last year and it is now time for Britain to respond to those concessions in good fatih.

He also said he spoke to the leaders of all the parties in the North in the aftermath of the Assembly vote and said each respect the outcome of the election and want to get back to work

"Each are coming from different perspectives but the stated desire to get the assembly and executive back to meaningful work has survived the election," he said.

The British Prime Minister said earlier today that the Good Friday Agreement is more important than the Northern Ireland Protocol, as he dismissed suggestions of any possible escalatory response from the EU as "crazy".

He said the protocol fails to command support from unionists in the region, adding "we need to sort it out", despite warnings from Joe Biden's White House and European leaders not to single-handedly meddle with the agreement he brokered.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is set to tell the EU that the dispute over Northern Ireland cannot drag on, after warning she will "not shy away" from taking action as she accused the EU of proposing solutions that would "take us backwards".

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has stressed "no-one should unilaterally cancel, break or in any way attack the settlement".

Amid suggestions unilateral action from the UK could spark a trade war against the backdrop of the invasion of Ukraine, Mr Johnson told BBC News: "Let's face it, we're talking about really in the scheme of things, a very, very small part of the whole European economy and I think 0.4pc of the value of the whole of the EU economy in Northern Ireland.

"It is crazy. I didn't think there's any need for drama. This is something that just needs to be fixed."

Later, speaking to ITV's Peston programme, Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said the UK would not involve itself in any potential trade war with the EU.

"Tit-for-tat retaliation of that kind is the economics of the school ground and it would damage British consumers at a time of rising (prices)," he said.

At an earlier press conference in Sweden, Mr Johnson said: "The most important agreement is the 25-year-old Belfast Good Friday Agreement.

"That is crucial for the stability of our country of the UK, of Northern Ireland.

"And it's got to be that means that things have got to command across community support."

A White House spokesman stressed the need for talks to continue to resolve the issues.

"The best path forward is a pragmatic one that requires courage, cooperation, and leadership," he added.

"We urge the parties to continue engaging in dialogue to resolve differences and bring negotiations to a successful conclusion."

Meanwhile, Democratic Unionist Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson repeated his call on the British Government to take action.

"The sooner that happens, the better.

"The protocol is not supported by any unionist MLA elected to the Assembly last week.

"We can't go on with the situation where there is no consensus at all for this protocol," he told the BBC.

After Sinn Fein became the largest party in Stormont, he is refusing to re-enter the powersharing government until issues with the protocol are dealt with.