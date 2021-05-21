Taoiseach to outline plans for return of outdoor events and holidays abroad next Friday

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will outline plans for the return of outdoor events, holidays abroad, and the next phase of reopening next Friday.

This announcement is likely to include plans to have a ‘travel bubble’ between Ireland and the UK for those fully vaccinated from July.

It may then be later in the summer before travel is permitted to other parts of Europe with a virus level that is similar to that in Ireland as part of the EU’s Digital Green Cert.

The Taoiseach’s announcement next week is also expected to give more detail on some of the pilot live events being trialled, which include having spectators at matches and attendees at concerts.

Antigen testing will be key to these live events.

“I’ll be making a comprehensive statement next week in relation to continuing reopening of society and sectors of the economy... and in relation to travel and also areas around the entertainment sector, live events and what is possible in June and July,” said the Taoiseach this afternoon.

He said that there are “issues to be ironed out” in regards to the EU Digital Green Cert but that the vaccine rollout “will make a difference” to international travel.

Nphet will meet on Thursday and the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 will meet that evening.

Cabinet will then meet on Friday and the Taoiseach will then make an announcement to the next phase of reopening on Friday.

His comments come as Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has warned that the Indian variant of concern is a “black cloud on the horizon”.

The variant is more widespread in the UK than in Ireland and Mr Martin said that he received a briefing from Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the issue when they met last week.

Mr Martin said that the Indian variant will be “closely monitored” in the UK.

On June 2, hotels, BnBs and guest houses will reopen with outdoor dining to follow on June 7.

He also said that there will be a delivery of over 280,000 of Pfizer vaccine doses on June 2.

Between 43pc and 44pc of people over the age of 16 have received their first dose and 15pc have been fully vaccinated.