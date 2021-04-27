Taoiseach strongly defends pay hike of €81,000 for new department of health general secretary Robert Watt

The Taoiseach has strongly defended the pay increase of €81,000 for the new department of health general secretary Robert Watt.

Mr Watt was formally appointed to the role last week and said he will waive the increase temporarily “until the economy begins to recover”.

At an Oireachtas Finance Committee meeting this afternoon, Micheál Martin repeatedly defended the pay increase.

“I think the increase is appropriate to the position.

“Long after the present incumbent leaves the position, I think the secretary general should then get a higher remuneration than other government departments secretary generals.”

He said that from his own experience as a former Health Minister, the department is “way” above other departments.

“It’s not just about one individual, it’s about the Department of Health, the responsibilities it has in terms of the allocation of the overall budgeting that goes to Health, in terms of the transformation that is required in Health.”

He said the Government must “transform” the department, which has a “huge” challenge ahead of it.

Aontú TD Peadar Toibín said it is an “extraordinary” pay increase given the economy is “potentially under unprecedented pressure”.

The Taoiseach also accepted that Mr Watt’s salary is higher than his.

The Taoiseach is entitled to a pay of €211,742, however, last July, Mr Martin agreed to a pay cut.

He told the committee that out of 23 applicants for the role, three were international candidates.

“If we’re trying to attract people that are in different careers and in different fields, I think we have to look differently at it.”

He said that in some companies, there is a “much higher level of pay”.

The virtual meeting also saw some Fine Gael TDs forget to mute themselves.

In response to questions from Solidarity TD Mick Barry, the Taoiseach was interrupted by one TD talking to somebody about the resignation of former minister Eoghan Murphy.

“Technically he hasn’t got anything, wants to be free to apply but I think he’s got something tee-d up,” one TD could be heard saying in the background.

Another TD was making comments about a betting company already offering bets on who is the most likely to win his seat in the by-election.

“I hope nobody puts a bet with Paddy Power!” they said.

The committee chair John McGuinness then asked members to make sure they had muted themselves.