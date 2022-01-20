Taoiseach sidesteps question about whether Varadkar should take over from him while under garda investigation

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has sidestepped questions about whether Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar should, while he is still under garda investigation, resume his role as the head of government under the rotating Taoiseach arrangement.

Mr Varadkar is being investigated by gardaí over giving a proposed GP contract to his friend Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail.

The draft agreement was with the Irish Medical Organisation, but Dr Ó Tuathail was aligned to a rival grouping of GPs.

Asked about the matter on RTÉ Radio this morning, Mr Martin said care needs to be taken not to prejudge situations and outcomes.

“We would like, and I think the Tánaiste himself would like, that issue to be resolved once and for all.

"But my view is that I’m not going to get involved or comment on that process itself,” he said.

“I'm working well with the Tánaiste, I’m working well with Eamon Ryan,” he added.

Asked if the garda investigation situation could cause difficulties, Mr Martin said he was not going to anticipate anything.

“In my view we have to observe to process and not prejudge situations, or attempt to prejudge situations. I don't think that's fair,” he said.

Mr Varadkar is due to replace Mr Martin as Taoiseach later this year under a rotating Taoiseach agreement made when the government was formed.

The agreement was that Mr Martin fill the role for the first two years, with Leo Varadkar then expected to take over for the remainder of the term.

TD Róisín Shortall has said it would not be appropriate for Mr Varadkar to take up the post of Taoiseach later this year if he is still the subject of a criminal investigation by gardaí

She also expressed concern at how long it is taking to conclude a probe into whether the Fine Gael leader breached the Criminal Justice Act 2018 by allegedly leaking the draft agreement in April 2019.

Mr Varadkar has admitted transmitting the document, but pointed to contemporaneous reporting of its provisions and the fact that it was not subsequently altered before official publication.