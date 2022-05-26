Taoiseach should be ‘embarrassed’ that Department of Education is objecting to housing, say Social Democrats

Taoiseach Micheál Martin should be “embarrassed” that the department of education is objecting to housing developments, the Social Democrats have said.

Mr Martin has said several times in recent months that politicians and councils should stop objecting to housing developments, often accusing Sinn Féin of blocking home building.

It has now emerged that the Department of Education, overseen by Fianna Fáil minister Norma Foley, has objected to thousands of homes across Dublin and Cork - some of which were apartments – citing concerns for lack of school places.

Cabinet ministers were told in recent weeks that in 2011, apartments made up 12pc of total housing stock, which is very low compared to an average of 50pc in other European countries.

Dublin TD Gary Gannon has said that Mr Martin should be embarrassed that his own Government is trying to block the building of homes.

“Each week the Taoiseach and the housing minister stand in the Dail and wrongly accuses opposition TD’s of opposing housing developments- it should be a source of some embarrassment to him that his own government departments are actually seeking to block developments,” he said.

“Lack of school places is a reason to build more schools, not oppose housing. The Taoiseach should get in front of this.”

Labour education spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said that there is a “lack of joined up thinking”.

However, he said that it is “legitimate” for a Government department to raise concerns on the building of homes and the impact this will have on the public.

“I think it is legitimate for the arms of the State to have a view as to what social infrastructure is being put in place for developments that are going to house thousands of people,” he said.

“These developments don’t work if community infrastructure such as childcare, or schools, community facilities, halls, playing pitches, meeting rooms… if they’re not in place, if the community doesn’t live together, it doesn’t work.”

“It’s not just about building houses, but building homes and building communities that will be there for good.

“It’s unfair on those who will live there - what kind of lives will they have? I don’t think it’s unreasonable for the department to have a view but I think they should have been able to express this view earlier in the process.”

His view was echoed by Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin, who said that the department have a “responsibility” to flag concerns.

“I actually think that if departments didn’t do that, it would be a problem.

“No one wants to be living in an area that has no school for the children and no GP and dentists and therefore, we need joined-up thinking across all Government departments,” he added.