Taoiseach shares Adam King’s trademark hug with President Joe Biden

Micheál Martin wears Adam King's 'Hug for You' badge during meeting with US President. Photo by: Julien Behal Photography/PA Wire

Little Adam King might just have won the heart of the nation once again, after Micheál Martin shared the boy’s trademark hug with President Joe Biden.

The Taoiseach wore a ‘Hug for You’ badge during the virtual St Patrick’s Day meeting with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Fastened to Mr Martin’s suit collar, and of course close to the Taoiseach’s heart, the little gold badge took pride of place for the historic meeting.

Mr Martin tweeted: “So pleased to share an #adamsvirtualhug from an extraordinary boy on a very special day. @AdventuresWAD.”

And Adam’s family were clearly delighted, responding: “Our family are beyond proud that, on behalf of the people of Ireland, our Taoiseach @MichealMartinTD shared #adamsvirtualhug with @POTUS Biden on #StPatricksDay.

“We are lost for words. Truly humbling. The smallest gestures can have the greatest impact.”

So pleased to share an #adamsvirtualhug from an extraordinary boy on a very special day. @AdventuresWAD pic.twitter.com/nwbFvNFDAL — MicheÃ¡l Martin (@MichealMartinTD) March 17, 2021

Six-year-old Adam, from Cork, who has brittle bones, became an overnight sensation in Ireland after his appearance on RTÉ’s The Late Late Toy Show.

The schoolboy showed Ryan Tubridy a heart he had drawn on a piece of paper, with the words ‘A hug for you’ emblazoned across it.

The hopeful message resonated with audiences and was made into cards sold at SuperValu and then turned into an An Post postmark.

We are honoured that our Taoiseach @MichealMartinTD shared #adamsvirtualhug with @POTUS and the world today. So many people around the world wanted to hear Adams message of connection today and we are truly humbled to have had it honoured and shared in this manner. https://t.co/qbtAwvJkKr — Juelie Mc Loughlin (@McJuelie) March 17, 2021

Mr Martin penned a letter to Adam after his appearance on the popular TV show in which he thanked the child for his “strength” during the pandemic.

Mr Martin wrote: “I could not have believed...the country would see such a perfect example of that strength on The Late Late Toy Show.

“Your virtual hug and your obvious kindness made the point better than I ever could.”

